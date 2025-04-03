Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) is about to become his own undoing in Chicago P.D. Season 12 because, as history has shown, no shady figure ever wins a showdown with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). The show has been steadily unraveling just how deep Reid’s corruption runs, with Episode 15, "Greater Good," exposing the lengths he'll go to fulfill his ulterior motives. Though he’s been ramping up efforts to rein Voight in, the Intelligence boss remains elusive, much to his frustration. After a brief hiatus, Chicago P.D. returns on April 16 with Episode 18, "Demons," where things steer back to the growing tension between Voight and Reid. According to the synopsis, "Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid's shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case."

Voight's probe into Reid began two episodes ago and has already uncovered damning evidence, with the boss discerning he's frolicking with one of the city's most dangerous drug dealers. Reid's mode of operation is clear: leverage dirt on fellow officers to keep them under his control. His behind-the-scenes power plays have allowed him to manipulate the department, keeping several cops under his thumb. As seen with his shady Violence Reduction Initiative in "Greater Good," Reid is once again attempting to bait Voight, assigning him a carjacking case "with a half a million worth of dope inside," as revealed in the teaser.

Hank Voight Refuses to Bow to Reid’s Pressure

With Voight already aware of Reid’s criminal connections, he knows Reid is up to something and will be unyielding to his demands. Naturally, this only fuels Reid's frustrations, as he increasingly grows impatient with Voight's slow progress on the carjacking case, demanding that he "get creative." It all culminates in a tense confrontation where Reid threatens Voight saying; "If you won't do that, I'm gonna find somebody else who will. That clear enough for you?"

This war between the pair is gradually coming to a head, and, as Beghe previously teased, it will end in "someone going down." Hatosy recently shed more light on what's to come, teasing "another instance where something where Reid needs Voight to do something. He asks him to, 'Let’s use this friendship again to do something that I need.' And it doesn’t really go the way Reid needs to go at the speed that Reid needs to go, and it’s sort of in protecting this Otero (the drug dealer Reid's working with) in Lawndale, which Voight hates." Hatosy further reveals Voight's action will push his buttons, forcing him to by-pass Voight's leadership to get Torres involved. This will further elevate the stakes as the actor, added:

"So because Voight isn’t operating the way that Reid needs to, he goes around him, and he goes to Torres, and that is a line that Reid is willing to cross. It sets up a very nice scene between Hank and Reid where Hank is like, 'Don’t go around my back and talk to my team.' And Reid is like, 'Yo, this is my team. I’m your boss. You guys work for me.'"

Find out how the next chapter of Reid and Voight's feud plays out when "Demons" airs on NBC on April 16.