Chicago P.D. Season 12 has begun to cycle through its arcs in character-centric episodes, with Ruzek getting an adrenaline-driven episode in Episode 2. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 3, "Off Switch," is Atwater-centric as he works on an armed robbery case with a new companion. This new companion is important to Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) because she is the one who was teased as his new love interest by showrunner Gwen Sigan. She is someone who can "see him" and understands who he is. “There’s a nice relationship that forms because of that. There’s this more accepting openness to it,” Sigan had previously told TV Line. The episode's promo finds the duo meeting for the first time, but she quickly learns who Atwater is. The official logline below reveals how she manages to figure him out because of her career.

"Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case."

"I'm Kevin. Everybody calls me Kev," Atwater introduces himself to Val Soto (Natalee Linez) at a bar when the promo begins. "You're always helping everyone around you," Soto's voice is heard as Atwater saves someone tucked away in a dark space. "Letting the stress build," she continues. "Do you have an off switch?" She asks him as several scenes of Atwater in action flash across the screen. The promo teases another thrilling ride as Atwater works on another robbery case. Given how his last one played out in Season 11, he is keen not to repeat the same.

Kiana Cook Dives Into the Action In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the Ruzek episode, Patrick John Flueger revealed that the upcoming episode will feature more of Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) as the show tests her limits some more. "The following episode, where she comes back, they wrote that it was raining the whole time; so, we brought out all of these water towers to just piss rain on her the whole time," the actor told the publication. "She’s got this toughness. Her dad is a police officer; she grew up with, I think, five brothers, so, she came to play. And I’m really excited for what she brings to the table." John Flueger previewed the latest addition. Even though Atwater leads the episode, other characters from the unit should be featured as they help him chase down leads and suspects.

How will Atwater and Soto's story play out? Will Cook pass the rough tests being thrown at her? Find out when "Off Switch" airs on NBC on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

