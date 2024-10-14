To numb himself to the rough emotions accompanying the job, Voight focuses on the following case and the case afterward. Still reeling from nearly dying in Chicago P.D. Season 11, he is trying to avoid having to confront his mortality or trauma. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 4, "The After," is Voight-centric as he works on one of those cases that consume him. Per the episode's promo, it is especially tough since he has a connection to it, and it involves women. The episode's logline below echoes the same theme.

"Assistant State's Attorney Chapman assists Intelligence with a sensitive investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight."

"There was a string of unsolved rapes fifteen years ago," Voight says when the video begins. "Another woman was taken. It could be the original offender," he adds. "I don't know what I missed. But I'm not missing anything this time," Voight says as the video concludes. The promo reveals the deep connection Voight has with the case. He was the one who had worked it fifteen years prior and is convinced he had missed something. When vulnerable people are at risk, and Voight thinks he has a part to play in it, nothing else means anything apart from getting the offender and ensuring they face justice. With Voight going in full gear, Intelligence will be pushed to its limits, as teased by the numerous action scenes featured in the video.

Voight and ASA Chapman Develop a Relationship In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12.

Voight is always quick to ensure his team does not cross a line, and when he sees them doing it, he pulls them back. The problem with being the boss is that no one questions his actions, and even when he crosses the line, few characters have the guts to call him out. But in Season 12, ASA Chapman acts as the compass that guides Voight, as teased by showrunner Gwen Sigan to TV Fanatic. Sigan teased Chapman and Voight's relationship this season, saying,

"I think she [Chapman] really represents another adult — a genuine peer, like another person in the room with him who he doesn’t oversee. He’s not her boss, so it allows for a different dynamic. It allows her to be really honest and very upfront with him. She talks to him very straight, which is nice. I think that’s what he respects about her: that she will call him out."

Sigan said Voight and Chapman's relationship will also benefit the team. "She will tell him, 'You need to slow down. You are burning out your team.' They have a really nice kinship," the showrunner teased. With Voight out for blood in this serial rape case, Chapman's input will be more valuable than ever.

Will Voight be able to solve the case this time around? How will the team react to him? Watch "The After" on NBC on Wednesday to find out. Watch the promo in the YouTube video embedded above.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC

