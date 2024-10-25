Before Chicago P.D. returned for Season 12, showrunner Gwen Sigan promised that someone was getting promoted to detective in the upcoming season. She told TV Insider that the detective promotion storyline will be revealing, especially for the promoted person. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6, "Pawns," makes good on that promise as Kim takes her detective test. The episode is Burgess-centric, as teased in the episode's logline below. The promo for the November 6 episode reveals a challenging test for anyone as good-natured as Burgess to take or pass.

"Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career."

Kim Burgess Tests for Detective in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 6.

"The next test is a ride-along. If you pass, you get to become a shiny new detective," Kim is informed when the promo video above begins. She is very excited, as this is a great advancement for her. She has worked her way to this stage, having started off as a patrol officer before joining Intelligence and suffering through the various crises she found herself in. That excitement quickly turns to pain when the ride-along happens, and she learns what she must do.

"We use leverage. Either she cooperates, or we take her kid," Kim's menacing instructor tells her as they knock on some woman's door. Taking a child from their parents is something Kim would never do, no matter what that means for her career. "This is your only shot!" the instructor pressures her. "Do this in a better way," Kim says when the promo ends. When she revealed that a promotion was happening, Sigan talked about this arc, saying,

“Someone’s getting promoted, and it’s somebody, I think, who’s wanted it for a while and that it made a lot of sense for us. In the [writers’] room, we’ve talked about that storyline for so long, but how do you make it a story? How do you make it interesting? How do you make it something that really reveals something about who this person is and is not just a piece of paper?”

When it happens, the promotion will change the dynamics of the unit, given that it is short on detectives. This promotion shoots Burgess to the top of the food chain to a position previously held by Upton. "I think it’ll add some new dynamics to the unit," Sigan teased.

Will Kim succeed? Will she have to sacrifice her ideals to move up? Find out when "Pawns" airs on NBC on Wednesday, November 6. Catch up on Peacock before One Chicago returns from the two-week hiatus.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

