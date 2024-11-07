Typically, when one gets into a new and improved role, you'd rather the next couple of wins come easily to help in the bedding process. Unfortunately for Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), who only recently became a detective, this will not be the case. Burgess, however, will not be the sole focus of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7, "Contrition." That will be Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), who, typically, is not scared by much, but that seems to be the case this time. The episode's official logline below teases the circumstances behind a situation that has Torres' feathers ruffled, while the promo tees up a tense state of affairs as Burgess and Torres try to solve a crime.

"Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment."

'Chicago P.D.' Revists Past Sins In Season 12, Episode 7

Talking of past sins coming to haunt one's present day. While part of an undercover drug trafficking investigation to take down a major drug trafficker, Rafael Perez, Torres began an inappropriate relationship with Rafael's wife, Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) in Chicago P.D. Season 11. Burgess had discovered the relationship but covered up for her team member. Now, having only attained a promotion to detective, her career might go up in flames if Torres' transgressions come to light. "She was a cooperating informant," Burgess says to Torres as the promo video begins. "If your relationship ever got out." "I'm going to prison," Torres grimly interjects. "So will I," comes as Burgess' response. Speaking to the pair in a seperate scene, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) demands that the pair dig up all they can find about Gloria Perez. "If we bust her, she'll use it against us," Torres laments to Burgess. "She owns us."

It is perhaps a tad ironic that Burgess finds herself in hot water for covering up another cop's transgressions when she did exactly the same thing with Detective Suarez (Elizabeth Rodriguez) in this week's episode. As Burgess' supervisor for her detective test, Suarez had ordered the pair split up in pursuit of a suspect, which was ultimately deemed a bad call when Burgess had to fend off an attack alone. Despite Suarez's response to the entire situation, Squerciati confirmed to TV Line that she doesn't regret that action, saying:

"I don’t think so. I think that’s who she is. I think she realizes that she got played, and there was no way out of what happened, and I think that that’s what’s scary: It’s that she didn’t want to play politics, but politics played with her anyway."

Will Burgess and Torres be able to navigate the mess of the latter's transgressions? Find out when "Contrition" airs on NBC next week, Wednesday, November 13, at 10P.M. Catch up on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK