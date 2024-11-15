Last time out on Chicago P.D. Season 12, a cover was blown, and two secrets were out, setting the stage for a high-stakes fall finale as the consequences of those unfortunate mishaps will materialize. The next episode, titled "Penance," will see the Intelligence Unit band together to right the mistake of one, as Deputy Chief Reid's scrutiny of the team puts them under immense pressure with the livelihood of some on the line. Ahead of the premiere of Season 12, Episode 8, NBC has released some new look photos of the Intelligence Unit showing all hands on deck as the team must work hard to curtail the far-reaching repercussions of Torres' past sins. The logline reads:

"The unit learns the truth about a secret Torres has been keeping, as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid puts a focus on Intelligence."

The Chicago P.D. Intelligence unit is a closely-knit one where the detectives are as thick as thieves. However, given the complex nature of their line of work, their loyalty can become a dicey affair, especially where their personal lives are involved. Episode 7, "Contrition" played out an example as Toress' secret, known only to himself, and the newly promoted detective, Kim Burgess, was what ultimately sabotaged Officer Kiana Cook's first undercover assignment.

Demoted from a tactical to a petrol officer, Cook was thrilled to go on her first undercover mission, but little did she know that a past mistake made by her favorite colleague would work against her efforts. Cook went in not knowing that Gloria, the leader of the drug operation she was gathering intel on, was Toress' love interest. Despite her best efforts to appear as "uncop-like" as possible, Gloria put some pieces together and ultimately made her out. Gloria's life is now in grave danger and "Penance" will reveal whether or not she makes it out alive.

Cook Feels Betrayed By and Torres