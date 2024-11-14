In a few days, Torres' life went from a quite calm routine to existential combustion as a past mistake returned to haunt him. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7, "Contrition," found him trying to balance police work and his personal life when the two merged with Gloria's appearance. Torres and Burgess went to extreme lengths to keep the secret hidden. However, Episode 8, "Penance," proves the adage that the truth cannot be hidden for long when Torres' secret is exposed. The logline below teases a shift when the secret comes out. The promo for the November 20 episode puts pressure on Torres and Intelligence as their futures are threatened.

"The unit learns the truth about a secret Torres has been keeping, as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid puts a focus on Intelligence."

The Cat Is Out Of the Bag in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 8.

"You just missed a million-dollar drug deal," Voight is heard in a voice over when the video above begins. The promo picks up after the previous episode's ending as Torres stares at the empty street before him while trying to catch his breath. There is no longer any hiding this secret, and Cook might be in grave danger. "There's a hundred kilos out there somewhere," Voight puts into perspective the consequences of the mishap. "This is on all of us now," the sergeant continues, probably responding to pressure from Chief Reid, who takes an even keener interest in Intelligence after the latest blunder. "Put the guilt on hold and fix it!" Voight streamlines a guilty Torres.

Meanwhile, Cook's fate is unknown after a gunshot rings and the car housing her and Gloria disappears. Toya Turner previewed to TV Insider what Cook might be feeling after learning about Torres' secret. She talked about the feeling of betrayal that engulfs Cook, saying,

"I think she feels betrayed by Torres. I think she is scared. She doesn’t want it to end here, if you will. I don’t think she wants to have it be something that comes back on her where she has to leave the unit either, especially when she just got to this place and she feels like she has found a home. I don’t think she wants to leave or be kicked out or be looked down upon and like, oh, this was what you did, so you need to go. So there’s fear—and fear about her life, fear about her job, betrayal with someone she thought she was close to, all that."

Is Chief Reid's play finally coming into focus? Is Cook safe? Tune in to "Penance" on NBC to learn the conclusion of this arc on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 p.m. ET. Stream past episodes on Peacock.

