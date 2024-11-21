The last two episodes of Chicago P.D. before the show takes its winter break have been heavily Torres-centric. Due to mistakes made in Season 11, Benjamin Levy Aguilar's Dante Torres was caught in the eye of the storm, but the worst seems to have passed...for now. With the One Chicago franchise of which Chicago P.D. is a part, now taking its mid-season break. The police procedural will return for its winter premiere on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, with a hot-button case for Intelligence to get their teeth into. Ahead of the break, NBC has released a trailer for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9, and the team are working against the clock in a kidnapping case.

Intelligence has regrouped since the turmoil that ensued after Dante's inappropriate relationship became common knowledge. However, the unit's next case is by no means an easy one. The video begins with Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) informing the unit of the task ahead. Two little girls have been kidnapped and a ransom of 200 thousand has been demanded for their release. Pay up or they die. Voight intends to bring them home safe, and he unleashes his team to go on the hunt for those behind the kidnapping in what promises to be an intense, action-packed return of Chicago P.D. in the new year.

Guilt Will Likely Plague Torres Going Forward in 'Chicago P.D.'

While Wednesday's episode, titled "Penance" ended without anyone - Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) in particular - getting hurt, it did, however, result in one death. Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez), the C.I. with whom Torres had an inappropriate relationship that landed him and his Unit in trouble, died protecting the officer. Despite putting a lid on their shared secret, it leaves Torres with another dilemma - guilt - given that he still loves her. "Absolutely. I think there’s definitely love there. If not, he wouldn’t care, and it wouldn’t affect him," the actor said previously. "He just believed she could be different. He believed that she could find a new life. But it’s very interesting how we tend to go back to what we know, and he can’t wrap his head around it, but love is there. It’s just one of those loves that it’s past the point of no return. Like, the love has evolved. It’s no longer, like, a love thing. [It’s] not a healthy love anymore. It’s impossible."

While Gloria might be out of the picture now, the whole debacle has created yet another potential future problem. Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy) somehow knows about Torres and Gloria's relationship. But does he equally know that newly promoted detective, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) covered for Torres? And that the entireity of the Intelligence Unit, Voight included, joined in when it was blown out of the water. One thing is clear. Reid, for some reason, is intent on having Voight under his thumb. Whether or not that materializes remains to be seen, but his knowledge of Torres' transgressions is decent leverage.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return for its winter premiere on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Catch up on Peacock.

