The introduction of the new patrol officer, Kiana Cook, was fast and heavy as she found herself in the middle of a shootout with Ruzek. Viewers did not get to know her well, but that will change with Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 5, "Water and Money." The episode, which showrunner Gwen Sigan described to TV Insider as "twisty," "weird," and "dark," will put Cook through the wringer again. The episode "will delve a little bit more into her, not just police-wise, but also who she is, why she is that way, and what’s been going on with her for the past few years before she gets to hang with us," said Sigan. Cook will initiate contact with Intelligence, after she comes across something her gut tells her is worth pursuing. Sigan teased the atypical case for Chicago P.D. and Intelligence, saying,

“This is actually a murder mystery case, which we don’t get to do very often. It’s twisty, it’s weird, it’s dark, and it brings out a lot in all of our characters not knowing what’s going on and not being in a complete sense of control, which is nice to see sometimes.”

Torres and Cook Strike a Different Dynamic In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 5.

With Ruzek, Cook was thrown into the pandemonium, and there wasn't much time to get to know the other person well. All that was needed was alertness and great aim. As she gets to work with Torres, Cook's second appearance will be different. “It’s very fun. The actors really get along great, and you can see onscreen there’s a really nice chemistry between the pair of them. What we were going for is a natural connection and kinship between the two of them. They understand who the other is, and it’s very natural and easy and they sort of accept each other right off the bat," the showrunner teased about the duo. Sigan teased their time together, saying,

“It’s a lot less run and gun. It’s a lot more psychological and strange, and it’s a nice thing for the two of them, I think, to experience together, and it creates a bond, and they sort of open up to each other. And so it’s another nice friendship that she’s established in the unit.”

Will Cook's gut feeling be accurate? Will they solve the murder? Find out when "Water and Money" airs on NBC on Wednesday, October 23 at 10 p.m. Stream past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

