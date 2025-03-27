Chicago P.D. circles back to Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and his new girlfriend, Val Soto (Natalie Linez), and there are some serious problems. "The search for the suspect in a shooting uncovers a surprising personal connection to Atwater and Val, raising questions about their relationship status," reads the official logline for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 17, "Transference." Val has been a good addition to Atwater's life, but she had a life before she met him. In that life, she was also a great addition to others at a varying degree. One such person took it too far, and now he's back. NBC released a sneak peek of the April 2 episode, previewing the trouble coming for Val and Atwater when a past client surfaces with selfish intentions.

Kevin is the one to discover that his girlfriend has a stalker, as shown in the video below. The stalker has been following Val for a while, and he's furious. As with any stalker suffering from grand delusions, the entrance of another romantic partner who can be viewed as "competition" can accelerate their timeline of making contact, and that can have devastating consequences. Atwater's life is at risk as much as Val's. She reveals that the stalker was a former patient of hers who transferred his feelings to his therapist. "It's no uncommon in therapy," Val says. However, Atwater doesn't care how common it is after the stalker decides to pay Val a home visit. It's a race against time to get to her before the worst happens.

Kevin and Val's Relationship Has Some Storms to Endure

A stalker is the tip of the iceberg for the new couple. The logline teases even more problems for them because their relationship is questioned. It doesn't seem ethical for a therapist to be therapizing their partner. A relationship between a therapist and their patient requires honesty that some relationships don't have. The lines between therapist and lover can become blurred, a recipe for disaster. Also, Kevin and Val are coworkers in some sense. Showrunner Gwen Sigan talked to TV Line about how the relationship proceeds, saying,

“So we get to see that relationship morph quite a bit over the next few episodes for Atwater. And then Burgess is, really, sort of his confidant, his sounding board, for all of that. He’s not being too open with everyone else on the team about what’s going on, but she is pressing him to be, so he ends up opening up to her.”

Will their circumstances prove too tough to endure? Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET to watch new episodes and see how this story plays out.