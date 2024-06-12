The Big Picture Hailey Upton departed Intelligence after saving Voight in the latest season of Chicago P.D.

A replacement for Upton in Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is uncertain, with Petrovic as a potential option.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos decided to leave the show to try something new, but the door remains open for her return.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) first guest starred in the last three episodes of the fourth season of Chicago P.D. In the seasons that followed, Upton became an invaluable arm of Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) crime-fighting force. That journey ended in the Season 11 finale, as Upton departed the unit after saving her boss from a serial killer. Jesse Lee Soffer exited the series in Season 10, leaving his role as Jay Halstead and leaving Upton without her partner. Struggling to focus on her work, Spiridakos' character has ultimately decided to leave the team, putting the setup of Intelligence for next season in question.

Chicago P.D. Season 12 is set to return in the fall, and given that the show has dealt with departures in the past, a replacement should be named eventually. However, while speaking with TVLine, series showrunner, Gwen Sigan, revealed that the decision had not been made on who would serve as Upton's replacement with Intelligence come the fall. While Bojana Novakovic's Petrovic seems the most likely option, Sigan hasn't rubber-stamped the switch yet. Her comments on Upton's replacement reads:

"We don’t know yet. We get back in the [writers] room next week, and there’s a lot that we’re going to figure out. But I loved Petrovic on the show this season. I think that [Bojana Novakovic] was such a pro, and she made [the role] her own. There’s so much depth to that character and it was acted wonderfully."

While Spiridakos might have departed the show, Sigan in a previous conversation had made it clear that the door remained open for her character to return in the future. “I don’t know if we’ll see her again next season. I think we will always keep that door open. We will never say never. And yeah, if the opportunity arises to bring her back in some context over the next years, we’d be happy to,” the showrunner said.

New Challenges for Spiridakos

Image via NBC

Upton's departure from the unit was never quite clearly explained on the show. However, it makes sense for the character to take the time off to analyze and heal from the wounds that plague her life. Spiridakos, on the other hand, offered an explanation regarding her departure, highlighting the need to try something new, saying:

“I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season. It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.”

The shows in the One Chicago universe have proven to be a consistent hit for NBC, averaging 10 million live viewers over the past decade. It came as no surprise when all the shows within the universe earned a season renewal. Chicago P.D. returns for Season 12, as Chicago Fire heads for Season 13 and Chicago Med for Season 10.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. will premiere this fall. You can watch all episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK