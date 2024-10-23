Nothing much scares Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), as he is always ready to deal with any situation. But even with all his prowess in dealing with people and investigating cases, he is bound to run into something beyond him. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 5, "Water and Honey," is Torres-centric as he teams up with Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) to investigate a weird case, something atypical for the show. The episode's official logline below teases the circumstances behind this unusual team-up, while the promo tees up the weirdness of the murders they run into on a rainy night.

"In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation."

'Chicago P.D.' Goes Weird and Dark In Season 12, Episode 5.

"She was dead when we pulled her from the river," Torres tells his team members when the promo video above begins. As teased by the logline, a massive rainstorm on this cold, dark Chicago night complicates the case in more ways than one. Torres spots some girl in the woods as Voight asks if anything was found in the woods, but it seems like Torres is the only one who can see her. "This is actually a murder mystery case, which we don’t get to do very often. It’s twisty, it’s weird, it’s dark, and it brings out a lot in all of our characters not knowing what’s going on and not being in a complete sense of control, which is nice to see sometimes," showrunner Gwen Sigan previously teased about the episode to TV Insider.

Meanwhile, the previously teased Torres-Cook team-up happens when she feels that something is wrong with a case and her partner is not interested in investigating further. The rainy night gives birth to several scares as Intelligence investigates, and what they come upon is straight out of a horror movie. Given that Chicago Med is doing a Halloween-themed episode, is this Chicago P.D.'s attempt at one? Cook's second outing with Intelligence will test her resilience as the show puts her in the middle of another case. Patrick John Flueger previously teased the rain-filled episode, saying,

"And then, the following episode where she [Cook] comes back, they wrote that it was raining the whole time; so, we brought out all of these water towers to just piss rain on her the whole time."

Will Intelligence be able to solve this atypical case? Find out when "Water and Honey" airs on NBC tonight, Wednesday, October 23, at 10P.M. Catch up on Peacock.

