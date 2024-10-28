During Chicago P.D.'s twelve-season run so far, various members of Intelligence have enjoyed one form of romance or the other. The high-profile couples that audiences will remember include Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton, and, of course, Burzek — Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). The exception to the romance rule has always been Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), but even that seems likely to change after the show's recent and the evolution of his relationship with ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues).

Last week's episode, "Water and Honey," saw the team launch out to find a serial killer. When stonewalled by the law, ASA Chapman lied to get Intelligence what they needed, despite Voight's objection. Chapman's reason was simple — she told him she cared about him, and he wasn’t quite ready to hear that. It's a moment that catches the toughened officer off guard and now showrunner Gwen Sigan has discussed the sergeant's feelings. “It’s the question. I don’t think he knows yet, which is so fun,” Sigan told TV Insider. “I think it took him completely off guard and in my mind, Voight didn’t even know that was an option. I don’t think he’s looking for it. It’s something we’ve never seen on the show. And really, since his wife, I don’t think he’s had a romantic relationship that was deep or meaningful.”

For a man who hasn't heard or felt this wave of romance in a while, watching it play out “was a total surprise, total shock,” Sigan says. After her big revelation, Chapman does actually take a trip, which means Voight will have to stew on her admission for quite some time. Showrunner Sigan highlights that introspection is not Voight's strongest suit, saying:

“I imagine it’s going to be going through his mind now for the next couple months really, especially while she’s gone working a case in a different state. It’s him kind of thinking it over and trying to figure out how he feels. And he’s not an introspective guy. He’s not a guy that would be comfortable just thinking about somebody else. And so he’s going to avoid it a little bit and his feelings will probably take him by surprise either way that they go.”

Voight Will Be Glad to Have His Confidante Back...Soon

While Voight having to play Lone Ranger romantically may bother some, Beghe does not seem bothered by it. After Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) and Tracy Spiridakos' Upton, Chapman has emerged as Voight's go-to confidante in recent times, and despite the dynamic changing slightly, showrunner Sigan believes Voight will be ready when she returns, saying:

“We’ll see him have a sounding board with different members of the team and some of those relationships changing and evolving. We have somebody who makes detective, and so that also kind of forms a new relationship and new dynamic. So he’s got sounding boards within the unit, but I think he’ll be ready by the time she comes back. He’s going to be sort of yearning for that, at least, confidante back in his life.”

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air every Wednesday on NBC. Stream past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

