When Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) got in her squad car the morning of Martel's death, she could never have guessed just how much of an intense day she would have. The character was introduced to Intelligence in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 2, as she joined the manhunt for Martel's killer. She proved herself worthy as she held under pressure, something co-star Patrick John Flueger talked to The Hollywood Reporter about. He previewed her first case with the unit and teased another in Episode 3, "The After," that tests her limits even more.

"Kiana Cook! She’s such a good actor, and I feel like we basically hazed her. Like, for two episodes that she gets introduced in, we beat the crud out of her. It was hot — the first episode she was in was like 90 degrees — and we were running and so much was happening," John Flueger previewed the high-octane episode that resulted in gun fights and car chases. Cook kept her cool, at times grounding Ruzek when he'd get lost in his mind. The actor previewed the upcoming episode that tests the character even more, saying,

"And then, the following episode, where she comes back, they wrote that it was raining the whole time; so, we brought out all of these water towers to just piss rain on her the whole time."

Meet the New Patrol Officer In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12.

Lori Allen/NBC

Her debut episode tested Cook, who was described as "a patrol police officer who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn't blink in the face of chaos" in the casting description. Much about her is unknown, but John Flueger teased more about the character and her history, saying,

"She is crushing it! I’m so excited about it! I just think people are going to love her. She’s got this toughness. Her dad is a police officer; she grew up with, I think, five brothers, so, she came to play. And I’m really excited for what she brings to the table."

Cook's time with intelligence will be quite memorable, given what the show has planned for the character in the upcoming episodes. "We’ve got a really fun one for Cook, one of her first episodes with us. Episode 5 is a really just a weird one. It’s Cook and Torres, and we get to see the pair of them really develop this fun, interesting relationship together. I think they just can see each other and understand each other pretty instantaneously, which is fun. That’s always a great dynamic with somebody, and they have trust pretty quickly with each other. That has an interesting murder mystery vibe to it," showrunner Gwen Sigan teased to TV Insider.

Watch Cook's development this season in all-new episodes of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays.