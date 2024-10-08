Much has changed with the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. in recent seasons of the police procedural drama. First, Jesse Lee Soffer exited the series in Season 10, meaning that Jay Halstead hung his wife, Hailey Upton, out to dry. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey, also departed the series, stripping the show of some of its best characters. However, the battle against crime must rumble on with rest of the team. While his professional life is going to experience even more changes with Upton's departure, Atwater's (LaRoyce Hawkins) personal life might take on a huge shift as well.

As with many who have come before him, Atwater is submerged under an avalanche of pressure from work, family and other responsibilities when he meets his love interest in this Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. Val, played by Natalee Linez (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), would be a positive relief during an intense time. Speaking with TV Line, Hawkins previews this new, unplanned spark of romance, saying:

“Atwater’s extremely distracted when they meet. He has a lot going on in his head, there’s a lot going on in the world, there’s a lot going on on his phone. He’s trying to navigate all those nuances at once, and all of a sudden, this beautiful young lady starts kind of hitting on him a little bit, and I don’t even think he realizes it. I don’t even think he understands because his mind isn’t clear. He’s so distracted by so many other things. So he doesn’t realize until it’s too late.”

A Perfect Pairing

By the time he realizes what is going on, “it’s the wrong time to make the right move,” Hawkins says. Throughout the seasons of Chicago P.D., Atwater has had his fair share of disappointments with romantic relationships. However, Val is likely to be different, hopefully, as the character is a forensic psychologist, who will help Atwater with a case after their fateful meeting. Should Val and Atwater become an item, it is sure to shakeup the cop's life positively as she would be able to understand his state of mind more than most.

“She gets a firsthand, front-row ticket for watching Atwater navigate all these nuances at once. Thank God she’s a psychiatrist. So she has the skills to not just be patient but also understand what’s going on, and teaches him how to give himself grace after she offers him grace in the first place. It’s unexpectedly sweet, which I dig about it, because I don’t think Atwater sees it coming. [His] guards are always up.”

The question of who becomes Hank Vioght's (Jason Beghe) deputy has loomed large since Hailey's decided to leave Chicago for a fresh start. Stepping up to the plate will most likely be Marina Squerciati's Kim Burgess. Voight's deputy will officially be in place in episode 6 of the police procedural's current season but both Hawkins' Atwater and Patrick John Flueger's Ruzek have ruled themselves out of the running with Flueger saying, "It’s just more eyes on you. I think he’s happy to be where he is. It may be better pay, but more responsibility, too. When you’re a detective, you don’t chase people down. You don’t get into gunplay, you run the scene. That’s your responsibility. I think he’s fine where he is."

Chicago P.D.'s next episode, "Off Switch" airs on NBC on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

