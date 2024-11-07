Intelligence has a brand-new detective, Kim Burgess. She fills in an empty spot left by Hailey and becomes the senior-most ranking Intelligence Unit member after Voight. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6, "Pawns," found Burgess taking her final detective test and being trained to drop her patrol officer instincts. From now on, Burgess will have different responsibilities from the other team members, which will be an adjustment for her and the rest of the team. Series star Marina Squerciati talked to TV Insider about Burgess' new rank and what that means for her. The actor revealed that while the new position comes with a fresh title and a pay bump, much about the work done by the character would not change. She talked about appreciating the reduced running that comes with being a detective, saying,

"I was hoping I don’t have to run anymore. That was brought up, that detectives don’t run. I was like, well, that sounds fabulous, but so far, it has not been true. So I don’t know. I have no idea. Other than running a scene, maybe having a little bit more trust and sort of confidence from Voight, I don’t know that anything’s going to change."

Burgess Might Not Be Thrilled About Becoming a Detective, Says Marina Squerciati.

Image via NBC

The road to detective was thirteen years in the making for Burgess, but the final moments made it seem too easy for her. She spent most of the time being shadowed by Chief Reid's proxy who it seemed like was there to make sure she passed. In the end, favors were traded as she got to stay in Intelligence despite some opinions to the contrary. Squerciati talked about Burgess feeling like her efforts and accomplishments were "tainted," saying,

"I think it was trial by fire. You can try and avoid politics in CPD, but politics will find you and it found her. I think it definitely tainted it. I don’t think she’s going to go home and tell Makayla that. I think she’s going to be like, 'Mommy made it. I’m a strong, badass woman and follow your dreams.' But I think at night with Adam, she’s like, 'I didn’t want it this way. I’ve worked so hard so long.' I think that she is devastated."

So far, no one knows why Reid was so interested in Burgess' detective pursuits, but Squerciati thinks Burgess is confused. "What is happening? Why am I suddenly in the middle of something? Why does he want me to be a detective [with Intelligence]? I have no idea," the star previewed the questions running through her character's mind.

Watch how Burgess adjusts to her new position in all-new Chicago P.D. episodes on Wednesdays on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

