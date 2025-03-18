One of the most enduring plotlines in the many seasons of the police procedural drama, Chicago P.D., has been the relationship between colleagues, Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Their relationship is affectionately referred to as Burzek by fans of the show, and after many stumbling blocks and snags navigated along the way, series showrunner Gwen Sigan previously confirmed that the nuptials between the pair will finally happen in Season 12. Of course, we are excited about the big day, and so is Squerciati, and the actress has teased a major update for the highly anticipated ceremony.

What is a wedding without a dazzling wedding dress? Taking to social media, while posting four different dresses, Squerciati captioned her post, writing, "WHILE WE WAIT FOR THE NEXT CHICAGO PD.... HELP ME CHOOSE A DRESS!!!" The actress had visited Chicago bridal shop Mira Couture to select her look for the big day. In her post on Instagram, she gets some help with her decision-making. Marina's co-star LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater, shared that he loved number one – the pink A-line – although he confesses that the "details of #4 stand out the most to me," this time referencing the pearl dress. Toya Turner, another co-star, who plays Kiana Cook, pitched her tent with the pearl dress, commenting: "ITS THE ONE WITH THE PEARLS Button >>>>>"

Burgess and Ruzek Are Getting Married in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Burgess and Ruzek have been through some trying times both personally and professionally. As a couple, they have been engaged twice prior, with the engagement called off on both occasions. Third time's the charm? Some fans might be hesitant, but Sigan promises that the pair will go through with it this time. "Yes, there will be happiness, I promise," the showrunner revealed previously. "There will be happiness. They are going to make it down the aisle this season. They will have a wedding, do the full commitment, all of that. It's been nice this season. We came into it knowing that's where we wanted to end it. It wasn't about the 'will they/won't they.' We've played that so many times, so we wanted to do something different. Now we see the day-to-day of how they're a couple."

The Burzek wedding ceremony will have some familiar faces in attendance with the likes of Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Dante Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and perhaps even ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues), in attendance. However, the major highlight of the occasion might very well be who officiates the ceremony. "I imagine Atwater, as the honorary third wheel of this relationship [between Burgess and Ruzek] for so long, would be blessed with that opportunity. It would be an honor for me to be more than a Best Man, but for me to marry [them]," series co-star Hawkins previously said.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. and catch the Burzek wedding later in the season. You can catch up with past episodes on Peacock.