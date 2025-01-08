One Chicago is simply blockbuster television, with the franchise bursting into life at the back end of 2024 for each show's latest season. Explosive, dramatic, and often emotional, Chicago P.D., in particular, has been the subject of a lot of water-cooler chat in Fall 2024, but a midseason hiatus left many feeling like their viewing habits had been downgraded.

After two months of waiting, P.D. is back on our screens very soon, with the second half of Season 12 promising to be just as unmissable as the first. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch the Chicago P.D. Season 12 midseason premiere.

When is the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Midseason Premiere Released?

Image via NBC

Officially, you can catch the return to the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department on Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c, ready to round off the long-awaited 2025 debut of One Chicago Wednesdays. NBC's One Chicago franchise plays an almighty part in many viewers' lives, as well as those who are involved in the show, with creator Dick Wolf saying:

"Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Is the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Midseason Premiere Streaming?

Image via NBC

Just like the previous eight episodes of Season 12, you can stream Chicago P.D. episodes the day after they air on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the Chicago P.D. midseason premiere, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

Is the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Midseason Premiere on TV?

Image via Lori Allen/NBC

Unsurprisingly, you can catch the return of Chicago P.D. live on NBC on the aforementioned air date. Episode 9 of Season 12 will directly follow the return to Gaffney in Chicago Med at 8/7c and Chicago Fire's midseason premiere at 9/8c.

Can You Stream 'Chicago P.D.' Without Peacock?

Image via NBC

For those with no access to Peacock who may miss episodes as they air, you can still catch Chicago P.D. on NBC.com or the NBC app.

Watch the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Midseason Premiere Trailer

At the end of the November 20, 2024 episode of Chicago P.D., "Penance", a sneak preview of the upcoming midseason premiere was released and is available to watch above. Although not giving any concrete plot information, the short promo does promise more of the same tense, character-driven drama and explosive action that Season 12 has been fairly praised for. A synopsis of episode 9, "Friends and Family", reads:

"Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation"

Excited about a return to the Intelligence Unit? Well, One Chicago fans are in for a huge 2025, with the January blues wiped away with news that the biggest crossover event in six years of the franchise is on its way. Officially, on Wednesday, January 29, all three shows will cross over in a three-hour special event. A synopsis for the crossover reads:

"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

What is the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode Schedule?

Image via NBC

For a reminder of what has been and an exciting look at what's to come, here's the episode schedule for Season 12 based on all the information we currently know.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Ten Ninety-Nine" A month after Voight's close brush with death, Intelligence is overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 "Blood Bleeds Blue" After tragedy strikes Intelligence, the unit must persevere during an adrenalized manhunt across the city. Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 "The Off Switch" Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 "The After" A serial rapist reemerges that eluded Voight 15 years earlier. Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 "Water and Honey" In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation. Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 "Pawns" Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 7 "Contrition" Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 8 "Penance" The unit learns the truth about a secret Torres has been keeping, as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid puts a focus on Intelligence. Wednesday, November 20, 2024 9 "Friends and Family" Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation Wednesday, January 8, 2025 10 "Zoe" TBA Wednesday, January 15, 2025 11 TBA TBA Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12 Crossover Event "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own." Wednesday, January 29, 2025 13-22 TBA TBA TBA