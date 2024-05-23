The Big Picture Hailey's exit from Chicago P.D. may not be final, leaving the door open for her return in Season 12.

Intelligence's future without Hailey is still uncertain, but fans can expect Spiridakos to return as a series regular.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. will likely premiere this fall, with the team facing challenges due to Hailey's departure.

The Chicago P.D. team may have clocked out for the season, but it won't be long before they're back on our screens later this year. The executive producer Gwen Sigan recently sat down with TV Insider to break down the finale and share some early teases for Season 12. Fans saw Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) depart the show in the Season 11 finale after rescuing Voight (Jason Beghe) from a serial killer.

However, Hailey’s exit does not have to be final, as the door is wide open for Spiridakos to return. Sigan addressed Hailey’s exit and hinted at whether viewers will see her grace the screen for Season 12. “I don’t know if we’ll see her again next season. I think we will always keep that door open. We will never say never. And yeah, if the opportunity arises to bring her back in some context over the next years, we’d be happy to.” Viewers may be left wondering how the Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit will operate without Hailey, which Sigan addressed:

“Yeah, we’re still figuring that out. I don't have a clear answer for you, but definitely, the unit is operating small at this point, so there’s going to be a lot of space.”

Sigan also teased that Petrovich’s (Bojana Novakovic) return may be up in the air, explaining, "Yeah, I don’t have an answer on that one. I love Petrovich. I think that Bojana came in and really made it her own and gave such a great performance, and it certainly was so enmeshed in Upton and was able to tell that story for us of where her headspace was at and moving on and healing and trying something different. So yeah, doors are open. I don’t know yet."

What's Next For The Intelligence Team at 'Chicago P.D.?'

Sigan also shared some early Season 12 updates, although she is keeping the cards close to her chest, saying, "We go back in the room next week, actually, we’re starting on next Tuesday. We’ve got a lot to figure out, a lot of fun stuff. I’m really interested to see where Voight goes." Early in the season, Jason Beghe teased how Voight would react to Upton's departure, and it sounds like Season 12 will bring even more introspection and change for him. Sigan spoke directly about where things might go for Voight, posing quite a few questions about how things might go:

"He’s kind of grown a lot the past couple seasons, and we’ve seen him get a little more vulnerable and have more connections and more intimacy with people. And then now Upton’s leaving, another person leaving him. And so he’s in this interesting position of, you could really see it go both ways where, does he harden up? Does he shut down? Does he say this isn’t worth it, this has gotten me nothing? Or does he lean more into it? So I think there’s so much to play with him."

Spiridakos has stepped away from Chicago P.D. after appearing in seven seasons of the series, citing an interest in perusing other opportunities, which isn't unusual for actors who have been on hit network series for years. The series will return for Season 12, though the team is down a valuable member with Upton's departure. Chicago P. D. stars Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

Season 12 will premiere this fall. You can watch all episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock.

