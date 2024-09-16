This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One thing you can always count on with the Intelligence Unit is that they always have a case. When Chicago P.D. returns for Season 12 later this month, the show will look a little different as new characters join the fold, but you can expect more of the same thrills. Images from the season premiere, "Ten Ninety-Nine," find the team working a narcotics case that garners a twist at every turn while Voight reels from the wild events of the previous season.

The images feature different members of the team in various places. Torres holds a file in the office and a radio in the field. Atwater is also shown in the field, gazing at something. Meanwhile, Ruzek goes through the particulars of the case in the office. Featured is DA Asa Chapman (Sara Bues), who is set to be instrumental to the story in the upcoming season. She will act as Voight's confidante now that Hailey is gone. Their relationship “will morph as she attempts to take on Upton’s spot," previewed showrunner Gwen Sigan to TV Insider. In the season sneak peek, she is seen confronting him about what happened in the previous season and why he's bent on ignoring it.

What to Expect In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

The images don't show the newest cast additions, comprising Toya Turner and Shawn Hatosy. These characters will significantly impact the show and the characters, with Turner's Kiana Cook rebooting patrol. She has "new energy "that throws a lot of them [Intelligence Members] off guard, and brings out the best parts of who they are." Hatosy's Charlie Reed will be instrumental in shaping the direction of Voight's journey. He identifies with Voight's philosophy as a police officer, and their relationship evolves as the season progresses.

Sigan teased several other treats from the characters in the upcoming season. There will be “a fast-paced Ruzek episode that is just an action ride” and an impactful Torres episode that shows another side of him in a way fans have never seen before. Atwater will get a love interest who can "see" and understand him this season. “There’s a nice relationship that forms because of that,” Sigan told TV Line. “There’s this more accepting openness to it.” Finally, there will be a wedding. Given that Ruzek and Burgess' relationship has remained solid, the writers decided "to keep them there," and what better way than with a wedding?

Chicago P.D. Season 12 premieres on September 25.