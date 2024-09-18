Chicago P.D. is returning for a twelfth season this month, but there are nil detectives in the unit, especially considering Tracy Spiridakos‘ Detective Hailey Upton leaving Intelligence. Because of that, people have to be promoted in the upcoming season, which showrunner Gwen Sigan recently hinted at, but without specifying who will be lucky enough to get a promotion. Nevertheless, we all know who will fill Upton’s shoes as it was revealed only yesterday that Assistant State's Attorney Nina Chapman will take the role.

Discussing the subject of a promotion in Chicago P.D. Season 12 with TV Insider, Sigan confirmed that it would be given to a character who has wanted one for a while. In her words:

“Someone’s getting promoted, and it’s somebody, I think, who’s wanted it for a while and that it made a lot of sense for us. In the [writers’] room, we’ve talked about that storyline for so long, but how do you make it a story? How do you make it interesting? How do you make it something that really reveals something about who this person is and is not just a piece of paper?”

In detail, the co-showrunner explained how the writers of Chicago P.D. Season 12 have found a way to use this storyline for the character who is getting that promotion:

“We really leaned into the real promotion process in Chicago and just show that it actually is really hard to become a detective, and so seeing that and seeing this character and what it means as far as looking at who you want to be as a police officer and how it’s going to be affected by a promotion like this was really fun,” Sigan says. “And I think it’ll add some new dynamics to the unit.”

ASA Chapman To Replace Detective Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Even though Detective Upton’s exit undoubtedly leaves a huge gap in the series, Chicago P.D. Season 12 will see ASA Nina Chapman take the role Upton previously played, making her the voice of reason in the new installment. Sigan divulged this while showering praise on Sara Bues, who portrays ASA Chapman, saying:

"We love Sara [Bues], who plays Chapman. She’s such a great actress. She and Jason [Beghe] have this great chemistry together. And I think she really represents another adult — a genuine peer, like another person in the room with him who he doesn’t oversee. He’s not her boss, so it allows for a different dynamic."

The series’ boss then pointed out that “different dynamic” as regards Chapman; "It allows her to be really honest and very upfront with him. She talks to him very straight, which is nice. I think that’s what he respects about her: that she will call him out."

Chicago P.D. Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, September 25. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

