The task of fighting crime and delivering justice can be a draining job on so many levels, and for LaRoyce Hawkins' Atwater in Season 12 of Chicago P.D. that is proving to be the case. The manhunt for Martel's killer alongside other personal travails have ensured that Atwater's plate remains consistently full. However, in Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D., the officer was able to find some stress-relieving fun. After missing the opportunity to ask a lady out on a date after a promising conversation at a cop bar. Atwater had a second chance when the Intelligence unit called in a forensic psychologist for help and in came Val, played by Natalee Linez (Power Book III: Raising Kanan). Now, Hawkins has discussed what a prospective relationship holds for the pair.

"I don’t think he knows yet, and I think that’s OK. Too early to tell. I think, right now, he’s just grateful for the opportunity to let go for a little bit," the actor said to TV Line, regarding Val's decision to invite him in for some fun at the end of Wednesday's episode. "Those windows of escape are important for right now, and if it turns into something, he’ll be in a position to allow it to turn into something without panicking. I don’t think he’s in a position to force anything, but he would love to be in a position to let go and explore and see what happens, authentically and organically, and if it grows into that, it will be in a healthy way."

Pressed on his reference to seed planting, Hawkins was asked if he is aware of just how much Val will work with the Intelligence Unit going forward. The actor responded saying:

"Not exactly. It’s hard to say if she’ll be — I would love for her to be a little bit more team-based than, like, Atwater-specific. We can make her a part of Atwater’s private life a little bit, or she can become like a layer to the team that Atwater trusts, and that can feel good, too. It’s really dealer’s choice at this point. I’m not exactly sure what direction we’re going to go, but I’m prepared for both, and I can wrap my mind around anything."

Dick Wolf Doesn't Make Bad TV

Of late, Atwater, like much of Intelligence, has had a lot thrown their way. One of the major questions the Unit needs to tackle deals with is who replaces Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) as Hank Vioght's (Jason Beghe) deputy. Hawkins and co-star Patrick John Flueger, who portrays Ruzek, have suggested that Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is set to step up to the vacant role. Upton's departure from the show was explained as the detective seeking a fresh start after her husband, Jay Halstead, left town and the unit. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays the character, has recently explained his decision to swap One Chicago for FBI: International.

"Dick Wolf doesn't make bad TV. He's kind of got the market cornered, and when the opportunity came up, it was obviously Wolf and Matt Olmstead, who wrote the beginning of [Chicago] P.D., who was the showrunner originally for the first five seasons of Chicago P.D. And so I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be awesome. I get to carve out a new character with Matt. I get to travel to Budapest.' There's so much cool in this gig."

