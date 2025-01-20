Disco Bob's (Jack Coleman) arrival in Chicago P.D. Season 12 will undoubtedly make Adam happy, given how close he is to his father. However, this visit will cause some problems, especially between Kim (Marina Squerciati) and Adam's father. John Flueger talked to TV Insider about the visit. In the interview, he revealed why Burgess has reservations about Adam and Bob's relationship, which causes conflict in the couple's relationship. "As much as Burgess loves Bob and cares about Bob and Bob’s a good grandfather, maybe he’s not exactly the dad that she grew up with," began the actor. "So his ability to screw up here and there, she has less patience for than, I think, Adam does," he added. John Flueger dove into the crux of the issue, saying:

"He does just kind of show up unannounced, and I think we’re both a little surprised, certainly Adam — when he does something like this historically, it’s because he needs money or because there’s some sort of problem that needs to be solved. So as much as I think he’s happy to see his dad, he’s aware of that. Whereas I think Kim, historically, he needs money or there’s a problem to be solved, and it’s not her dad. I think she cares about Bob through Adam. He’s a little more burdensome to her."

A Change in Kim and Adam's Relationship Shifts the Dynamics of Relating with Bob.

Bob's visits would not have bothered Kim if her life and that of her daughter were not so intertwined with Adam's. She loves him and will marry him soon, so seeing Bob's behavior with his son hurts her personally. Adam is left in the middle, trying to balance his immediate family's emotions and taking care of his dad. "I think that Adam gets a little caught in between those two worlds of like, I’ve got to take care of my immediate family that I’ve created here, and also I got to take care of my dad. And sometimes those things end up in conflict with each other," John Flueger said, previewing Adam's conundrum.

How to approach the Disco Bob problem is just one of the many problems the couple will deal with in their life together. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Squerciati teased a "really interesting" Disco Bob story that put "a wedge into our relationship." She did not reveal how everything is resolved if it is.

