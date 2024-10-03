Chicago P.D. is the only One Chicago show to feature several original cast members from its first season in the current season. Patrick John Flueger has been on the show for twelve years, appearing in the first season as a kid from a cop family looking to continue the family's legacy. The actor talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his character's journey in Season 12, which is triggered by the death of his dear friend Martel.

"Not to toot my own horn, but I think my character has grown and changed the most out of any other character. He was just kind of an enthusiastic kid whose dad was a cop, and he came in like, 'Yeah!'" Flueger said of the character he's brought to life all these years. Chicago P.D. has seen two high-profile exits in the past few seasons, with Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos leaving at different times. When asked if he sees himself in Chicago P.D. in the long run, Flueger replied laughing:

"Now, what am I supposed to say to that? As long as they will have me, I guess I’m here. Could you imagine if I was like, 'No, I’m quitting!'"

How 'Chicago P.D.' Keeps Itself Fresh

It doesn't feel stale, even with how long the show has been on the air. The actor talked about what he thinks keeps the show fresh and why he believes he will be on it for as long as he can. He spoke of new characters that rejuvenate Chicago P.D. with new stories and energy. "The thing about our show, as an actor, it sure feels like every few years it does something just different enough that you get reengaged," he said. Flueger added how the two latest characters have affected the show, saying:

"There’s a new cast member like Toya, where you’re like 'Ah! I’m so excited about her!' Or Ben Aguilar coming in [as Officer Dante Torres]. The writers, the directors, the producers just do these things that make you feel like you are reengaged. And I don’t think that happens all the time. I mean, 12 years into it, I feel like 'Oh, we started again, we’re trying something new.' I feel very blessed and happy to be where I am."

He echoes similar sentiments shared by NBCUniversal's President of Programming and Strategy, Jeff Bader, who said cast exits and additions "obviously keep the [One Chicago] shows fresh.” Bader continued, "We’re thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night."

