When you've spent years under someone's leadership, it's only natural to adopt some of their traits. This is exactly what happens with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14, "Marie," where he takes a very Voight-like approach to the central case. The episode serves as the conclusion to a storyline that began in Episode 10, "Zoe," revolving around eight-year-old Marie (Anabelle Toomy), whose father, Cronin (Eric Sheffer Stevens), is a serial killer. The case hits Ruzek on a deeply personal level, as he can't help but see his own daughter in Marie.

When Intelligence is alerted to Zoe's safety, they discover, Cronin has struck again, this time, killing Zoe's foster mother and leaving no trace of the little girl. Once again, Ruzek takes the lead, determined to fins Zoe and reunite her with her family. When their investigation leads them to Cronin in a hospital, Ruzek resorts to brutal tactics, torturing the remorseless serial killer for information on Zoe’s whereabouts and even pushing the limits of what’s ethical. It takes both Voight (Jason Beghe) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) to pull him back before he goes too far. Ironically, it’s Voight— the very person Ruzek seems to be emulating— who steps in first to rein him in. In an interview with TV Line, Beghe reflected on the moment, drawing parallels between Voight and Ruzek’s personalities. He said:

“What Voight wants out of his team is for his team to be themselves. And that is a very Voight-like behavior. But of all the people that have ever been on the team, Ruzek is more like that than any of the other characters; naturally, that’s part of who he is.”

Voight Doesn't Want Ruzek Repeat His Mistakes