Chicago P.D. is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf, which also comprises of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire (which launched the universe). The franchise is built on focusing on three key public service agencies within the city of Chicago. In earlier seasons, the franchise was able to enjoy semi-regular crossover events that brought together all three shows into one single melting pot. However, it has been five years since the last crossover event, but the franchise is poised to correct that with its Wednesday, January 29 episodes.

The three-hour-long extravaganza will bring together all three shows as Chicago's first responders tackle a massive undertaking when an explosion rocks a high-rise in Chicago. The official logline for the episode teases in part, "40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," suggesting that two of Chicago's finest will be in danger. So who might they be? What will this crossover event look like? Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan has sought to answer some of those burning questions. While Sigan didn't offer insight into whom those trapped underground might be, the showrunner revealed to ScreenRant that the episode would be on a massive scale, with "a lot of emotion," and adrenaline. Sigan's comments read:

"It's been four or five years, I think, since we did one. It was definitely pre-Covid, so it's been a while. I'm most excited for people to see the scale of it and what we accomplished. I'm proud of all the teams. Production value is pretty high. It looks really good. And then just the storyline itself, I think, is built to have really different unique pairings between the three shows of people that you usually wouldn't get to see together that usually wouldn't have screen time together and kind of putting them in emotionally fraught situations and getting to have just a lot of emotion between the three shows. It's an adrenaline ride too. It's an action movie, so I'm excited for people to see it. Hopefully, they'll love it."

Sigan's words most definitely have the blood pumping for an episode which is likely to be unlike any other we've seen from the One Chicago universe in recent times. The showrunner is certainly spot on about the scale of the undertaking as the show will bring together its vast universe consisting of Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Awater), Amy Morton (Trudy Platt), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) and Toya Turner (Kiana Cook); Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Joe Miñoso (Joe Cruz), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Christian Stolte (Randy McHolland), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami), Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Jocelyn Hudon (Lizzie Novak); Chicago Med stars S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Daniel Charles), Steven Weber (Dean Archer), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher), Luke Mitchell (Mitch Ripley), Sarah Ramos (Caitlin Ramos) and Darren Barnet (John Frost).

The One Chicago Crossover Is Going To Be a Spectacle

Sigan isn't the only person attached to the One Chicago universe who is excited by the upcoming crossover event. Miñoso, who stars as Joe Cruz in Chicago Fire, recently revealed his excitement at the prospect of working with other actors across the vast universe. Weber, who stars as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med, also recently discussed the upcoming crossover, and it seems we are in for a mega-ride. Weber's comments read:

"It's not just a couple here and there mincing through the ER or some doctor shows up at a crash site or something like that. This is like Avengers: Endgame. Everybody comes in and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That's all I'm going to say."

The One Chicago crossover event will premiere on Wednesday, January 29, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Catch up on all three shows on Peacock.

