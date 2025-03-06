Chicago P.D. Season 12 has arrived at another stop point. Following last night's episode "Greater Good," the fan-favorite police procedural has gone on a mini-hiatus to return in a fortnight. However, the next episode promises to be worth the wait because the spotlight will turn towards the newly promoted detective, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), for just the second time this season. No, it's not the Burzek wedding just yet. That looks to be reserved for the tail end of the season for a celebratory cap off. However, the next episode will no less be a thrilling spectacle if the newly released promo is anything to go by. Episode 16 will also see the return of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) to action after his weird, and unexplainable absence from last night's showdown between Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy).

While we await a detailed synopsis for the next episode, the promo for it highlights the central case, and it's a brutal one. The crime scene is Kim's favorite diner, which she's been frequenting recently. "Four innocent people have been massacred in a diner," Kim says with a shock at the teaser's start, realizing how lucky she is not to have been one of the unfortunate victims. "I've been coming here a lot," she further reveals to Voight. This frequent visit means Kim is able to identify all the victims as co-regulars. As Intelligence gets on the case, Kim's memory is required as a key tool to help pick out possible clues that might lead to the perpetrator of the heinous act. It's yet another episode where Kim and Adam's chemistry and compatibility will shine as the teaser ends with a scene of them alone together. "You notice a lot, Kim, you just have to remember," Adam says, encouraging her to dig deeper into her memory.

Burgess and Ruzek's Wedding Is Right Around the Corner

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Chicago P.D. Season 12 is that it will host the much-anticipated wedding between Burgess and Ruzek, fondly dubbed the Burzek wedding. Plans are already in place for the wedding with Squerciati recently sharing a behind-the-scenes tease at her wedding gown, asking fans to help her choose. We also know that Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) will serve as the Best Man on the day and even possibly the wedding officiant, a role he's earned for being a consistent third-wheel since the start of the Burzek romance. Showrunner Gwen Sigan teases it will be a lot of fun, recently saying:

"There will be happiness, I promise. There will be happiness. They are going to make it down the aisle this season. They will have a wedding, do the full commitment, all of that. It's been nice this season. We came into it knowing that's where we wanted to end it."

Chicago Wednesday resumes on Wednesday, March 26. Check out the latest teaser for Chicago P.D. above and stay tuned to Collider for more.