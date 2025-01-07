One Chicago is back from its midseason break and that means that Chicago P.D. and its Intelligence Unit return this Wednesday, January 8. Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his closely-knit team of officers are not unfamiliar with the concept of being in danger while on the job. And that won't be changing anytime soon...it would seem. A newly released clip from NBC shows the team engaged in a delicate shootout and chase within a fluid environment.

The clip begins with Sergeant Voight and his team closing in on a diner, accompanied by his team. Sending Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) as a pair into the diner, Voight dispatches Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) in as well to cover the back exit. Not long after the officers enter the establishment, shots are fired at Torres and Ruzek while Atwater chases after a suspect. Handling the situation carefully with multiple civilians around, Ruzek detains a suspect, while Torres, and ultimately, Voight, track down the other. Atwater and Burgess are able to detain a tense suspect without any shots being fired.

Prior to the show going on its midseason break, Intelligence was rocked by a storm, fueled at its epicenter by Torres' prior indiscretions. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9, the winter premiere episode, is titled, "Friends and Family", and will see Voight and Intelligence tackle a kidnapping case where two children are abducted with a ransom demanded for their release. However, in the aftermath of Torres’ inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant, which is now public knowledge of sorts, the new police chief, Reid (Shawn Hatosy), is interested in how Intelligence operates, and that makes for an uncomfortable time for all involved. Beyond having the boss hovering over them, watching their every move, the chemistry between the unit is certainly tense, especially given how Torres' actions put his colleagues in the firing line.

Can Intelligence Move On From Torres' Mistake?

Exactly how Cook (Toya Turner) decides to deal with Torres' betrayal in the short to medium term, given that she was mortally endangered, will be noteworthy. "I think she feels betrayed by Torres," Turner said about her character in November. "I think she is scared. She doesn’t want it to end here, if you will. I don’t think she wants to have it be something that comes back on her where she has to leave the unit either, especially when she just got to this place and she feels like she has found a home." Wednesday's episode, Friends and Family, will bring to bare exactly how Cook is handling the aftermath of the situation.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 8, at 10 p.m. to see how the show resolves these tensions amid a time-sensitive kidnapping case. Stream, past episodes on Peacock to catch up before new episodes air.

Your changes have been saved Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK