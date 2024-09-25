Following the astronomical success of Dick Wolf's high-profile procedural series, Chicago Fire, it was only a matter of time before a spinoff was commissioned. That spinoff came in the form of Chicago P.D., with the crime-fighting Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department proving just as popular as their fire-fighting counterparts.

Eleven seasons following its debut, the show has never looked better, with the most recent outing filled to the brim with punchy one-liners, shocking twists, and explosive action set pieces. Now the series is ready to return to normal scheduling, boasting a full episode count for Season 12 following a strike-impacted Season 11. With all that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch Chicago P.D. Season 12.

There's not long to wait, as Chicago P.D. officially returns at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, September 25. September 25 is an exciting day for TV fans, with The Masked Singer returning for its twelfth season, FOX's The Floor for its second, Everybody Still Hates Chris making its debut on Comedy Central, Midnight Family arriving on Apple TV+, and the enticing new documentary Mr. McMahon on making its bow Netflix.

Is 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Premiering on TV?

You can catch the premiere of Chicago P.D. Season 12 live on NBC. The show will return to being the final chapter of the One Chicago trilogy on Wednesdays, with an hour of catching criminals following a trip to Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Is 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Available on Streaming?

Yes! Each episode of Chicago P.D.'s twelfth season will be available to stream on Peacock the day after it premieres. As well as this, Peacock currently hosts every single episode of Wolf's popular procedural, making for the perfect binge-watch in time for Season 12.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the twelfth return to the 21st District, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $6 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 on Peacock?

Peacock will be the only place for you to stream Chicago P.D. Season 12. For those who can't access Peacock, there is the chance to catch Season 12 episodes on NBC.com or the NBC app instead.

Watch the 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Trailer

Although there's not a full trailer for Chicago P.D. Season 12, NBC did release their customary promo for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays, giving fans of either of the three shows or all of them, their first look at what's to come. Beginning with a plethora of One Chicago stars new and old announcing their excitement for their respective upcoming seasons, this teaser also showcases glimpses of action in the new season, with each series looking ready to raise the bar yet again. Alas, the teaser still leaves plenty to the imagination, meaning there will likely be twists and turns aplenty when the 21st District returns. A synopsis of the upcoming season reads, "Chicago P.D. is back for an all-new season as the Intelligence Unit continues to protect the city — and each other — at all costs. Led by the tough but fair Sergeant Hank Voight, the team is committed to seeking justice and cracking down on crime to make Chicago a safer place."

Taking most of the fandom's attention as time edges closer to the return of One Chicago Wednesdays has been the many ins and outs in the ensemble of each series. Chicago P.D. in particular waves goodbye to several cast members, most notably Tracy Spiridakos‘ Detective Hailey Upton leaving Intelligence. This exit shocked the entire fanbase to its core, with Upton a sure-fire fan favorite and an integral member of the Intelligence team. When one door closes, another one opens, with many speculating about who might be receiving a major promotion. Thanks to showrunner Gwen Sigan, we now know that Assistant State's Attorney Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) will fill the void left by Upton, with Sigan discussing this decision with TV Fanatic, saying:

"We love Sara [Bues], who plays Chapman. She’s such a great actress. She and Jason [Beghe] have this great chemistry together. And I think she really represents another adult — a genuine peer, like another person in the room with him who he doesn’t oversee. He’s not her boss, so it allows for a different dynamic. It allows her to be really honest and very upfront with him. She talks to him very straight, which is nice. I think that’s what he respects about her: that she will call him out."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12?

The One Chicago Universe's return often means a thorough reshuffling of fans' schedules to accommodate for the many hours of exciting content yet to come. Based on the information we currently have, including news that the series will return to a full 22-episode season following the stunted, strike-impacted outing in Season 11, here's a look at the expected episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Ten Ninety-Nine" A month after Voight's close brush with death, Intelligence is overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 "Blood Bleeds Blue" After tragedy strikes Intelligence, the unit must persevere during an adrenalized manhunt across the city. Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 "The After" Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 "The Off Switch" TBA Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 "Water and Honey" TBA Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 TBA TBA Wednesday, October 30, 2024 7 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 6, 2024 8 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 13, 2024 9 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 27, 2024 11 TBA TBA Wednesday, December 4, 2024 12-22 TBA TBA TBA