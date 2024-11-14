Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) share a lot. However, most importantly, they were both plucked from law enforcement obscurity and joined one of the grittiest units in the Chicago Police Department. Throughout Chicago P.D. Season 12, the characters have developed a kinship they don't share with other team members as they work on closely related cases. Their chemistry is apparent, and some viewers interpret it as romantic. Turner talked to TV Line about Cook's arc this season. She also responded to the theories about Torres and Cook, saying,

“It’s so interesting, because of course, I read some of the stuff [online]. So I’ve been hearing that, and I don’t know if there’s something romantic there. I just think we have this connection. I just think we get each other. It might be more of a kinship than something romantic.”

Torres and Cook's Relationship Is Confusing.

Viewers who think Torres and Cook might be romantically interested in one another are not deluded. Turner admitted that their first interaction also confused her. "[On reading the script] I was like, ‘What’s going on between them? What’s happening? Are they, like, feeling each other? Like, what’s his deal? Why is he trusting her so much? He doesn’t know who she is. Like, why is he doing all this? Why is he going head first?," the actress said. However, Torres has a kind soul, and his kindness might be misinterpreted, something Cook highlighted, saying,

"I think it just has something to do with just, like, his heart and who he is, personally, that he would help someone if they needed it. I don’t know where they’re going to go with that relationship, though. I thought it was more of just like this kinship. But our chemistry is crazy, though. I totally get it.”

However, based on recent revelations about Torres' involvement with a CI, Cook might rethink her ideas about him. "I think it hurts that he put her in that situation and [did] not tell her the tea ahead of time. Like, not only is it hurtful [considering] the connection that we had, but I also think it’s dangerous. She can lose her life over something, not knowing,” Turner said. Whether Torres' transgression affects their relationship profoundly remains to be seen. "I think from that moment, she absolutely just despises that. I think she just doesn’t like him. She doesn’t trust him anymore," the actress added.

Are Torres and Cook destined to be together? Is the recent problem too big for them to get past? Tune to Chicago P.D. Season 12 to find out. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

WATCH ON PEACOCK