There are certain transgressions from our past we'd all like buried there, never to be resurrected. For Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, that would be his relationship with his informant, Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez). Spouse to major drug trafficker, Rafael Perez, Gloria had been cultivated as an asset by Torres while he was undercover. The relationship morphed into something romantic, and now it's all about to come out in Wednesday's episode, titled "Penance." His secret relationship with Gloria is about to be outed with the rest of Intelligence, and Aguilar has offered his thoughts on what looks like a “worse-case scenario.”

Torres' might have thought that Gloria had left his life for good. But that isn't the case anymore, as his prior transgressions have returned to haunt him. Speaking with TV Line, Aguilar explained what the repercussions of his actions could be for him professionally. The actor explained:

"Oh, my God, it’s the worst-case scenario. He can go to prison. He can die. He can lose his badge. He can get other people [from] his team in prison. So the stakes are as high as they get, and it’s all because of him, all because of his own choices, but all because he was trying to save someone. That’s important to not miss. Definitely maybe some of the actions are reckless and maybe not thought-out, but sometimes, who has time to think things out when they happen in the spur of the moment, like when he saved Gloria from Perez, and he was getting tortured with a flamethrower on his neck last season. So sometimes, you don’t make the best decisions, and we’re only human, and now, he just has to try to navigate these consequences. There’s a lot going on, for sure."

Torres Still Has Lingering Feelings for Gloria

Last week's episode ended with Gloria and Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) going missing, after Gloria began to catch the scent that Cook was an undercover cop. He likely has put Cook in danger by not telling her of his relationship with Gloria. It's not an easy position to be in for Torres as Aguilar confirms that his character still has lingering feelings for the drug dealer. He adds:

"Absolutely. I think there’s definitely love there. If not, he wouldn’t care, and it wouldn’t affect him. He just believed she could be different. He believed that she could find a new life. But it’s very interesting how we tend to go back to what we know, and he can’t wrap his head around it, but love is there. It’s just one of those loves that it’s past the point of no return. Like, the love has evolved. It’s no longer, like, a love thing. [It’s] not a healthy love anymore. It’s impossible."

Chicago P.D.'s fall finale is titled Penance, and will see Torres face the consequences of his actions. Hopefully, without anyone getting hurt. It will be interesting to see how Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) decides to deal with the situation.

"Penance" airs on Wednesday, November 20 on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

