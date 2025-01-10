The Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of Chicago P.D. has returned from its Season 12 midseason break and the team is still reeling from the challenges faced. Dante Torres' (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) was well in the eye of the storm as his secret and inappropriate affair with Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) in Chicago P.D. Season 11 came to light. While the storm eventually passed, it didn't ease calmly as Torres held Gloria in his arms while she bled out. Having come on board in Season 9, Aguilar's Torres is a street-smart officer blessed with a quiet demeanor. However, his demeanor is set to hide a significant amount of emotional pain in the second half of the current season.

Speaking in a previous interview prior to the break, Aguilar revealed that despite the difficult situation his relationship with Gloria has put him in. The actor reveals that Torres still has strong lingering feelings for Gloria. Now, series showrunner Gwen Sigan has revealed in an interview with ScreenRant, that the aftermath of Gloria's death will shape Torres' future journey, leaving a significant amount of emotional damage in its wake. Sigan explains that this damage will be explored in the second half of Season 12, saying:

"It's got a lot of repercussions for him. We obviously saw the consequences in real-time as far as the team finding out and how the team reacted and that feeling of betrayal that a lot of the members had that he did this. But we'll also see a lot of the emotional fallout in the second half of the season. This death triggers a lot for him and even all the way back to childhood. I think that question of why was he attracted to her, and what she said to him before she died, which was, "We are the same." I think they were attracted to each other's trauma in a lot of ways, and we explore that in the second half of the season when he's emotionally dealing with the loss of her and also some other events that happen."

Torres Will Seek Aid Wherever He Can Find It

Close

The fallout of his relationship with Gloria has strained the relations the young officer shares with his colleagues, in particular, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kiana Cook's (Toya Turner). However, his earthly relationships are not the only ones Torres will be exploring in the second half of Season 12, as the officer will be turning his focus towards the divine, seeking aid. Sigan explains:

"It's an interesting descent a bit for him when he's not doing well and exploring his relationship with religion and how that's also kind of helped keep him really grounded. And now that everything's sort of shaking in his foundation, that sort of shakes too. And so we see him in a different place, and it's interesting and Benny's been killing it, so I'm excited for everyone to see those episodes coming up."

Chicago P.D. is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf, which also comprises as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Sigan serves as showrunner and the show also stars LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Patrick Flueger as Adam Ruzek, and Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays for new episodes of Chicago P.D. Stream past episodes on Peacock to catch up before new episodes air.

Your changes have been saved Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Writers Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK