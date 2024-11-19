Benjamin Levy Aguilar's Dante Torres is caught in the eye of the storm. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7, "Contrition" saw secrets from the past emerge to haunt Torres in the present day. His secret, inappropriate affair with Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) in Chicago P.D. Season 11, is set to become common knowledge with Intelligence, with Officer Kiana Cook's (Toya Turner) cover blown as a direct result of his lips remaining sealed. The aftershocks will likely have some major consequences for Torres, especially with Deputy Chief Reid sniffing around.

Much is at stake for Torres when Chicago P.D. airs its Season 12 fall finale, titled "Penance." His career, his life, and his relationship with his closest friends are all on the line. Equally sucked into this Torres vortex is the newly promoted detective, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), who, despite knowing his secret, has covered for him. Should the flames of repercussion burn wild and hot enough, Burgess is likely to get seared. Speaking in an interview with TV Line, Aguilar discussed how his secret has impacted his character's relationship with Burgess. The actor says:

"She’s definitely proven herself to be an incredible friend and partner. She didn’t have to do this. She’s covering for him, and she’s risking her life and her job to protect him, and that says a lot about her. Even though we don’t get to see, necessarily, that much of him being so appreciative, I’m sure he is. He’s just going through it. Like, he has no space to breathe."

Burgess Isn't the Only One Caught in This Torres Quagmire

This Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. will see the show take a break in its aftermath. Asked to tease what audiences might expect from the episode, Aguilar says, "Tense. Very, very tense. Yeah, there’s no room to breathe." It is sure to be a tense affair for everyone at Intelligence, especially when it is considered that Cook's life is presumably still in peril. Weighing in on Torres' secret and how it has, ultimately, affected her first undercover assignment, adversely. Turner previously revealed her character's feelings of betrayal towards Torres, saying:

"I think she feels betrayed by Torres. I think she is scared. She doesn’t want it to end here, if you will. I don’t think she wants to have it be something that comes back on her where she has to leave the unit either, especially when she just got to this place and she feels like she has found a home. I don’t think she wants to leave or be kicked out or be looked down upon and like, oh, this was what you did, so you need to go. So there’s fear—and fear about her life, fear about her job, betrayal with someone she thought she was close to, all that."

The pieces will all fall into place in this Torres-centric fall finale of Chicago P.D. How many of his colleagues pay for his own mistakes remains to be seen, and you can find out when "Penance" premieres on NBC on Wednesday, November 20. Catch up on Peacock.

