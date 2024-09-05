Chicago P.D. is ripe for some new blood, and they will appear in the upcoming 12th season. The new characters are not typical additions with minimal effect while moving the narrative forward. With Patrol Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) and Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), Chicago P.D. aims to shake up the dynamics of existing characters. Showrunner Gwen Sigan previewed what's coming in the new seasons and teased a ripple effect that affects existing characters.

“Kiana is very strong-willed. She wants to be aggressive solving cases. It’s fun to see this new energy. She throws a lot of them off guard, and brings out the best parts of who they are," teased Sigan about the new patrol officer. With Reid, he sees a lot of himself in Voight, whose motto is to press on, barring any trauma or damage incurred. Reid and Voight form a relationship because Reid identifies with Voight's philosophy as a police officer. Their relationship evolves as the season progresses; maybe he might get to him like Hailey did.

Nina Chapman will try to fill the spot Hailey left. Still, given her complicated history with Voight, she might not be as effective, granted their relationship "morphs" throughout the season. According to Sigan, intelligence's latest addition, Dante Torres, "will have an interesting dynamic" with the new characters.

Voight Backslides In 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12

Image via NBC

Season 11 was a big one for Voight as he lost two people he had grown to care about. Not only that, but he also underwent something traumatic after being kidnapped by a serial killer. How does he deal with it? “He’s evaluating his life, what got him here and he’s dealing with those in a very Voight way, as you’ll see in the season premiere," said Sigan. According to the One Chicago teaser for the upcoming season, his way is ignoring everything and being laser-focused on policing. "We’ll see that during the twisty high-stakes narcotics case that opens Season 12,” added Sigan.

And, in some better news, we will have a wedding! Since they are in a good place, Sigan revealed that Officer Ruzek and Officer Burgess will be married sometime in the season. “We made the decision to keep them there,” she said. Who will officiate the wedding? "I wouldn't be surprised," teased LaRoyce Hawkins when asked if Atwater might be the one to do it.

Watch the season premiere on NBC on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 pm. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

