The team dynamics of the Intelligence Unit in Chicago P.D. were a thing of concern with the departure of Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from the tight-knit group. Season 12 of the police procedural has returned with character-focused episodes so far. However, Upton's absense from the procedural is a subject that requires addressing. The decision by Jesse Lee Soffer to exit the series in Season 10, leaving his role as Jay Halstead and thus, leaving Upton without her husband, has been enough for Hailey to pack up and leave Chicago. Former co-stars LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick John Flueger, who play Atwater and Ruzek respectively, have revealed when Upton's replacement will be announced as well as who it might be.

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, the pair, who are two of Chicago PD's longest serving cast members, revealed why neither of them are interested in taking up Upton's vacant slot. Hawkins cited Atwater's protective nature towards Hank Voight's legacy and Flueger's Ruzek would rather not be under that much scrutiny. Upton's replacement is set to be officially announced in episode 6 of the police procedural's current season. Hawkins' comments on the state of affairs with the Intelligence Unit reads:

“I think [Atwater’s] in a position to be able to do that. And he doesn’t have to be a detective to do that. All he has to do is be in the pocket. All he has to do is be there for Voight. Everybody in that unit is special, and we’re there for a reason. And some of us aren’t there to be detectives. Some of us are just there to be there and to be present and to help Sarge out. We just lost another valuable member, somebody who we know was very, very close to Sarge. Plus, he almost lost his life more importantly.”

Ruzek's hesitation regarding taking a step-up to detective was articulated by Flueger who said:

"It’s just more eyes on you. I think he’s happy to be where he is. It may be better pay, but more responsibility, too. When you’re a detective, you don’t chase people down. You don’t get into gunplay, you run the scene. That’s your responsibility. I think he’s fine where he is."

A High Stakes Introduction To 'Chicago P.D.'

Lori Allen/NBC

The reluctance of both characters to take the step-up to becoming Hank Vioght's (Jason Beghe) deputy sets the stage up perfectly for Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) to earn a much deserved promotion within the unit. Burgess was initially drafted into Intelligence after a stint as a patrol officer and her ability to be quite truthful will be handy when Voight strays a bit too close to the dark side in pursuit of justice.

Burgess' experience will most likely come in handy with Chicago P.D's latest recruit, with Kiana Cook's Toya Turner joining the team. Season 12, Episode 2, saw the character being introduced to audiences under extremely intense and rigorous circumstances. Speaking on Cook's arrival on Chicago P.D, Flueger responded by saying:

"There’s a new cast member like Toya, where you’re like 'Ah! I’m so excited about her!' Or Ben Aguilar coming in [as Officer Dante Torres]. The writers, the directors, the producers just do these things that make you feel like you are reengaged. And I don’t think that happens all the time. I mean, 12 years into it, I feel like 'Oh, we started again, we’re trying something new.' I feel very blessed and happy to be where I am."

Chicago P.D.'s next episode, "Off Switch" airs on NBC on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Expand

