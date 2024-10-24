Crime fighting and the delivery of justice are some of the main features of the police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. Aside from its dedication to keeping the streets of Chicago safe, the series also offers a healthy dose of love and romance to boot. The sometimes complicated romance between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) is the main source, with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) as the proverbial third wheel. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 3, "Off Switch," did change that for Atwater, as a new love interest in Val Soto (Natalee Linez) came into his life. Previously teased by showrunner Gwen Sigan as someone who can "see him" and understands who he is, Val could be just what Atwater needs going forward.

Much of Atwater's life revolves mainly around his professional life. Speaking with TV Insider, showrunner Sigan teased that the introduction of Val into his life should precipitate a healthier work-life balance. After a chance meeting at a cop bar that Atwater didn't make the most of, the pair are reunited through work as Val happens to be a forensic psychologist helping Intelligence with a case. Quizzed by TV Insider regarding Val's return, Sigan responds saying:

"That was fun. We do hope to have her back. I thought they were great together. They had such a great chemistry. He needs some light in his life and he deserves that and he deserves to find a balance in a way that he hasn’t been able to yet. And I think she, in that episode, was a good representation of, there are other ways to do this job. There are ways to do it and maybe feel a little healthier, have a little more time for yourself, which is something he struggled with and I don’t think he’s ever been able to have. And so we’ll see if she is a part of that, continues to be a part of that growth for him."

Perhaps We Need More Love on 'Chicago P.D.'

It will be exciting to see another romantic story blossom in Chicago P.D. as the show might benefit from extra butterflies. The pair seem off to a great start and, hopefully, it persists. The police procedural at some point offered up the Burgess and Ruzek relationship alongside the Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead romance. However, with Jesse Lee Soffer departing the show in Season 10 and Tracy Spiridakos following suit the following season, Chicago P.D. could do with yet another swooning romance.

Burgess and Ruzek's romance, as mentioned previously, has been tried and tested with Atwater as the proverbial third wheel who remains a constant support system to his friends. While seeing Val and Atwater's relationship flourish would be great, after three engagements and a family between them, Ruzek and Burgess' relationship might be the one that needs to take the next step. To that effect, Hawkins had hinted that wedding bells might be ringing soon for the pair. “I’m going to take it to her because it just happened in real life, and I couldn’t help but think about Burgess and Ruz as I was marrying my uncle,” Hawkins said regarding officiating a Burzek wedding on Chicago P.D.. “Because I’m like the real third wheel in their life, and I got so much love and respect for their relationship that I was honored to do it, and I think that would be cool. I just think that would be a cool dynamic, but we’ll see if we get [to do it].”

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air every Wednesday on NBC. Stream past episodes of Chicago PD on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Expand

