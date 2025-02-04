Disaster can be a funny thing. While such events often have catastrophic consequences for those caught in the middle of the storm. They have the potential of knitting together previously fractured people groups. This was exactly the case for Chicago P.D.'s Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy). The long-awaited crossover saw the Windy City and its emergency forces come together to mitigate a fiery disaster. This meant Voight and his team had to put their ongoing rivalry with Chief Reid on the back burner, and tackle the challenge at hand. However, showrunner Gwen Sigan has revealed that in the aftermath of those events, Voight will be looking at emerging top against his latest adversary.

Consistent viewers of the police procedural drama will know that many have tried to take down Sergeant Voight and his Intelligence Unit. While there exist many pressure points by which to achieve that, Voight always manages to find a way to beat his rivals. The new police chief, Reid, came on board recently, and has since been watching Intelligence like a hawk, seeking to potentially bring the unit down. Speaking to HELLO!, showrunner Sigan reveals that much of Season 12 will see audiences begin to understand what it is Reid wants from Voight and his unit. "A lot of the rest of the season will see the fallout from all of these things [that happened before] culminating together," said Gwen, "and certainly a big part of that is Reid and learning more about what he wants with our unit and what he hopes that he's going to get out of Voight specifically."

Reid's initial interactions with Intelligence painted him as some sort of ally of the unit. However, a tiger cannot change its stripes and his moves in recent episodes have begun to make it clear, that he might not be a friend after all. "Then, how is Voight going to deal with that? We see this sort of adversary that Reid becomes and it's different for Voight," Gwen adds.

A Slow Burn Takedown

Image via: Elizabeth Sission/NBC

Voight is no stranger to rivalries, and Reid is by no means the first to try to take him down. However, the slippery, sneaky nature of Reid will prove to be a challenge for Voight, but it is one that the Sergeant will ultimately step up, according to Sigan.

"The way that Reid moves and the fact that he is someone that's very hard to read – and he doesn't tell you what he's thinking and what he's planning – makes it difficult for Voight to navigate and makes it a slow burn and a long form takedown."

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air every Wednesday on NBC. Stream past episodes of Chicago PD on Peacock.