Since 2014, when the Dick Wolf police procedural drama, Chicago P.D, premiered, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has always led the Intelligence Unit. Despite many attempts by criminals and IA to curtail his reign, Voight remains in situ even after eleven seasons. Now into Season 12, Voight has always focused on a case, and the one after that, to help manage the difficult emotions that come with his chosen career. With Season 12 being a character-centric season so far, Beghe's Voight is set to have the spotlight beaming on him in Episode 4, titled The After.

In this Wednesday's episode, Voight will be confronted with past traumas from a case he failed to solve after his wife's death. This is a case which is deeply personal to Voight, with Beghe telling TV Insider, “It’s definitely smacking him in the face a little.” The case in question is a sensitive one, that involves a serial rapist with a specific method of operation. Previewing the episode, Beghe says, “The episode starts where his wife who had died, Camille, is brought into his mind because of a leak in the basement, and so he has to clean up the leak and sees that possessions that he was holding in storage were getting destroyed." Adding, "Then very soon he hears over the radio about this woman in a very specific state of distress that’s very similar to a case—too similar to a case that he worked 15 years ago, that he never solved, never had a suspect.”

People react to grief in various ways and in Voight's case, returning to work was how he sought to cope. However, given that he doesn't manage to get the offender, he blames himself for, perhaps, returning too soon. “He knew that he took the case before he should have been back to work, but he needed the work because he couldn’t feel the feelings. It was too much,” explains Beghe. “[He thinks] that he failed to get the bad guy and solve the case and effect justice because he was mentally, emotionally inhibited by the grief. All of that is now coming back.”

Demons From The Past

Image via NBC

With Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) out of the Intelligence Unit, Voight has been constantly on the move, from case to case, so as not to dwell on that loss to the team. The head of the Intelligence Unit is also still reeling from nearly dying in Season 11, and just when “he’s calming down a little,” this new, perhaps, old case comes up. Beghe continues:

“It’s a chance for him to feel a little bit of what the loss was. The other half of his heart, maybe most of his heart was snatched from him. That’s a kind of an alone that he just wasn’t able to fully confront. And so he came up with his set of solutions, including going back to work. Now, 15 years later, there’s a chance for him to kind of dip his toe back in the water.”

Chicago P.D. Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Showrunner Dick Wolf Expand

