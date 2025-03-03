Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) and Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe) are playing an unseen dominance game in Chicago P.D. Season 12. Reid expressed interest in how the Intelligence Unit works when he took the position, and Voight became interested in him when he made a peculiar proposition. Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15, "Greater Good," revisits these men's relationship as the chief institutes a new program. Then, "Voight questions Deputy Chief Reid's motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory," reads the official logline from the March 5 episode. Hatosy told TV Insider that the episode will be monumental for Reid and Voight as some cards are shown.

“I think he’s pretty clear on who Voight is. I think he’s read every report. He knows that Voight has a history similar to Reid’s, and I think it’s a good dynamic for the two,” Hatosy said, teasing an unholy union between the two men who are similar to each other more than they know. “I also think that their friendship, which we’re testing the boundaries of in this episode, which was laid out in Episode 8 — I believe that that Reid expects Voight to do what he needs. And so this is a really nice opportunity with this Violence Reduction Initiative and putting him on that block in Lawndale is the first step to see how this is going to work out," Hatosy added, revealing why Reid gravitates towards Voight's unit.

'Chicago P.D.' Season 12, Episode 15 Will Explore Reid's Past

Image via NBC

Everyone is a sum of their past, and Reid's past has brought him to where he is today. The Violence Reduction Initiative comes from the deepest part of his life and he's willing to circumnavigate laws to enact it. “They need to get a warrant, and as we sort of dig into the nuts and bolts of what getting that warrant looks like, Voight understands that Reid actually probably has somebody else that he has leverage on that he’s going to just go grab a warrant from,” Hatosy said, previewing the events of the upcoming episode. He revealed some information about what happened to the character in his personal life, saying:

“Then you kind of understand a little bit about Reid’s backstory. You find out that his mother was killed in a botched bank robbery and that’s kind of what made him become a cop. And when we’re facing a world that’s that dark, does it really matter how we get a warrant, you know what I mean? We’re going to get the warrant, we’re going to get the bad guy. Who cares how we get it? So I think he comes from a very pure place. He just has a funny way of getting there.”

While the unit is no stranger to breaking rules to get the job done, Voight has always done that in his own terms. In some way, this manner of policing has gotten them to where they are, where a police chief has them under his thumb and forces them to do what he wants. Will they obey? Will Voight accept being used? Tune in to NBC this Wednesday to watch "Greater Good" and find out. Catch up on Peacock in the US.