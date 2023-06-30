You've been following the ups and downs of Intelligence Unit Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team of detectives for years now. Through all the drama, action, and plot twists across 10 seasons of Chicago P.D., some have stood out more than others.

There have been some stellar high points with jaw-dropping cliffhangers and heart-wrenching moments that made us ugly cry into our popcorn. But there were a few lackluster spots that left us wanting more from our favorite Windy City crime fighters. Love it or hate it, this show has kept us on the edge of our seats for a decade. As we gear up for the latest season to hit our screens, let's take a walk down memory lane and rank all the past seasons from worst to best.

10 Season 6

Season 6 was pretty average. Some storylines just didn’t do it for us and felt repetitive, like the constant back-and-forth between Voight and his boss, Chief Lugo (Esai Morales), Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) relationship drama felt forced. The case-of-the-week plots were hit or miss: for every compelling story, there was one that fell flat — the season lacked an overarching mystery or villain to tie it all together.

While Season 6 had its moments, like Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) going undercover and introducing Rojas (Lisseth Chavez), it’s one of the weaker seasons. The show seemed to be treading water and buying time until it found its footing again. If you’re binge-watching, you could probably skip most of these episodes and not miss much.

9 Season 10

Season 10 was a bit of a letdown. The show seemed to lose its way for a bit, focusing too much on personal drama and not enough on the cases. The constant relationship ups and downs between Burgess and Ruzek felt repetitive. We get it, they have a complicated history, but do we need to rehash it every episode? The same goes for Voight, his girlfriend, and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), dealing with his brother's addiction.

While character development is important, the show is first and foremost about the Intelligence unit solving crimes. Some of the cases this season fell flat or felt like repeats of previous ones. The season did pick up toward the end, with a few grittier, more interesting cases, but overall it lacked the excitement and stakes of previous seasons.

8 Season 8

Season 8 of Chicago P.D. aired in 2020 and is considered by many fans to be one of the weaker seasons. The storylines felt repetitive and lacked originality. The cases of the week followed the standard formula we’ve seen in previous seasons, offering little in the way of surprise or intrigue. Character development also stalled this season.

Some highlights of the season included a crossover episode with Chicago Fire that brought back old characters like Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney). We also saw Voight in a rare, vulnerable moment as he struggled with his son’s death anniversary. Despite some emotional scenes, the season failed to deliver the grit and realism the show is known for.

7 Season 3

Season 3 of Chicago P.D. originally aired in 2015. This season saw the departure of Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay, a main character since the show began. Her exit left a void that was never quite filled, making this season a bit uneven.

While still entertaining, Season 3 struggled to find footing after such a pivotal character left the show. The new additions couldn't fill Erin's shoes, and her and Voight's complicated partnership was sorely missed. The action-packed cases and exploration of other characters' lives made this season watchable, but it ranks near the bottom overall. The show would rebound in the following seasons, but losing Erin Lindsay was a blow; it took time to recover from.

6 Season 9

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. aired in 2021 and was a solid addition to the series. The show has been on the air for nearly a decade, so keeping things fresh is challenging, but the writers and cast pulled it off. This season focused a lot on character development and relationships. The will-they-won't-they of Upton and Halstead finally came to fruition, adding an interesting new dynamic to the team.

This season's cases were also compelling, covering issues like police corruption, gang violence, and human trafficking. An overarching storyline of trying to take down a major drug ring wove through multiple episodes. While not the best season of the show, Season 9 of Chicago P.D. gave fans what they've come to expect — well-developed characters, thought-provoking storylines, and no shortage of drama and suspense.

5 Season 1

Season 1 introduced us to the gritty world of the Chicago P.D. and the intelligence unit tasked with taking down the city’s most dangerous criminals. As the show’s first season, it did a solid job establishing the main characters and format, even if the quality wasn’t quite up to par with later seasons.

The show was still highly watchable and hinted at its potential. The chemistry between Voight’s team was apparent from the start, and each episode moved at a brisk pace with plenty of action to keep you engaged. While Season 1 may not go down as the best, it was a necessary stepping stone to get to the greatness that would follow.

4 Season 7

Season 7 saw the show return to its roots. After the departure of Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay in Season 6, the series was able to refocus on the Intelligence Unit and its cases. The new additions of Kenny Rixton (played by Nick Gehlfuss) and Kim Burgess as patrol officers helped to fill the void.

This season struck a good balance between longer story arcs, like the hunt for a serial killer preying on the homeless, and shorter cases of the week. We got to see more personal storylines for characters like Ruzek, Atwater, and Voight. The show was able to tap into what originally made it great — following the professional and personal lives of the men and women in the Chicago P.D.

3 Season 2

Season 2 is when Chicago P.D. really started to find its footing. The show was gaining more viewers and buzz, the characters were developing into their own, and the storylines became more complex. This season focused a lot on Erin Lindsay's backstory and family issues while still developing other characters.

Overall, Season 2 is when Chicago P.D. started to become the show we know and love today. The characters were more 3-dimensional, the storylines more gripping, and the action more thrilling. If the first season didn't quite hook you, give this one a try. The show really found its rhythm and upped its game.

2 Season 5

The stakes were raised, with the team pursuing dangerous criminals associated with a drug cartel. At the same time, personal storylines came to the forefront, and relationships were tested, having one of the most heartbreaking episodes the series offers. You’ll see Erin Lindsay struggle with her loyalty to Voight and her desire for a normal life. Her relationship with Jay Halstead also faces challenges, as his obsession with a case puts strain on them both personally and professionally.

Overall, the pacing and action sequences are ramped up this season. The crimes feel higher risk, with shootouts, kidnappings, and undercover operations raising the tension. At the same time, the show still makes time for humor and heartfelt moments between the team members. Their strong bond and “family” dynamic shine through, even as they face difficult situations.

1 Season 4

Chicago P.D. Season 4 is often regarded as the best by fans due to its compelling character development, intense storylines, and strong acting performances. The season featured significant growth for the main characters, creating a deeper connection with the audience. Gripping and emotionally charged narratives kept viewers engaged and eager for more.

Consistency in delivering quality episodes throughout the season added to its appeal. The impact of impactful moments and resonant episodes, especially the episode "Fork in the Road," officiating the departure of Erin Lindsey, further solidified its reputation as a fan favorite.

