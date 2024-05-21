The Big Picture Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D. after playing Hailey Upton for seven seasons, approaching showrunner Gwen Sigan in Season 10.

In the upcoming season finale, Hailey works with Intelligence to rescue Voight from a serial killer, showcasing her vulnerability and strength.

Spiridakos has learned valuable lessons from her character, including the importance of vulnerability, as she wraps up her 140 episode journey on the show.

Tracy Spiridakos joined Chicago P.D. in Season 4, and after playing Hailey Upton for seven seasons, she's ready to leave the character behind. The upcoming season finale will be the last Hailey works with the Intelligence Unit. The reason behind the decision was not revealed when it was announced that she would be leaving. In conversation with Variety, however, Spiridakos opened up about why she felt it was time to leave the series and how she approached that decision. She revealed that she approached Gwen Sigan, Chicago P.D's showrunner, in Season 10 and asked for one final season. Spiridakos talked about the motivating factor behind the exit and how tough the conversation was, saying,

“I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season. It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.”

Hailey Works With Intelligence To Rescue Voight

The season's final episode promo shows Voight being held captive by Frank Matson, the serial killer they've been hunting for most of the season. Spiridakos talked about how Hailey will react to the realization that Voight is in danger, saying,

“She goes through the emotion of feeling so scared of losing him and then focusing all of that fear and anxiety on the work to do everything she can to outsmart Matson as best she can. The whole team is doing everything they can.”

The finale will mark Spiridakos' 140 logged episodes on the show. She has spent a lot of time with the character and revealed that there are a few lessons from Hailey she has learned while playing her all these years. Spiridakos opened up about that, saying,

“One of my favorite things about her is her vulnerability is her strength. For me, I’m not great at vulnerability. As an individual, I usually make awkward jokes. So that’s something that I really love about her — that and how she is so much herself. She doesn’t care if you love her or if you don’t. Those are the two qualities that I hope have rubbed off on me a little bit, particularly the vulnerability.”

Catch the episode tomorrow at 10 PM on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Showrunner Dick Wolf

