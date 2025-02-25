The One Chicago crossover episode sort of punctuated the ongoing feud between Intelligence and Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy), but with that now behind us, it's only a matter of time before the fiery "Voight v Reid" arc is revisited on Chicago P.D. Stealthy and hard to read in his modus operandi, Reid might yet be the most formidable foe that the Intellinegcne Unit's boss, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), has ever had to face-off with. With the power dynamic tilted in Reid's favor, it appears he's getting the upper hand, but Voight isn't an easy target to hit, making their rivalry one for the books. The upcoming episodes will see the tension between the two warring men heat up, and as Season 12 nears its ending, so will the feud reach its crescendo with an enthralling end in store?

First introduced as a potential ally to Intelligence, it wasn't long before Chief Reid's true colors appeared. Armed with incriminating evidence against the unit, his mission is to ultimately decimate it in a slow kill, using what he has on them as leverage. However, Voight, being a papa bear, would do whatever it takes to protect his boys, matching Reid, aura for aura. Discussing how the Voight v Reid rivalry pans out in future episodes, Beghe told TV Insider:

“The question isn’t about who you can and can’t trust — that’s obvious — but it’s also how to navigate that. And so here’s a guy who is dangerous and he could hurt Voight, but he could also hurt his team, which is kind of not something he’s willing to compromise on. Voight would definitely go to the mattresses: You try to hurt my people, then it’s a whole other, there’s no governor left. We’re getting into that area. But the thing that’s interesting is that I think what’s implied, even though we don’t have the same kind of history, that Reid is the same. This is not the guy you F with. Just like you’re not going to F with me, neither are you going to F with him.”

There Can Only Be One Winner Between Voight and Reid