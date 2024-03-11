Get ready to indulge in a fried serving of hilarity and absurdity. Netflix isn’t stopping anytime soon with its Korean releases, and Chicken Nugget is no exception. Adapted from the popular Naver webtoon of the same name, Chicken Nugget promises to serve up a comedic feast like no other. The madness begins when Min-ah (Kim You-jung) steps into a mysterious purple machine. In a flash of light and smoke, Min-ah undergoes a bizarre transformation, emerging as a singular piece of chicken nugget.

But the chaos doesn’t end there. To make matters worse, Min-ah happens to be the daughter of Sun-man (Ryu Seung-ryong), the president of All Machines - the very company responsible for the contraption that turned her into a chicken nugget. Faced with an out-of-this-world situation, Sun-man reluctantly enlists the help of intern Go Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong), who coincidentally harbors feelings for Min-ah. Together they embark on a mission to reverse the unusual transformation, uncovering unexpected secrets along the way.

Join in the uproarious comic mystery as two men navigate the challenges of saving their lover/daughter from her poultry plight. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Chicken Nugget.

Treat yourself to a dose of fun and laughter with the premiere of Chicken Nugget, officially streaming on Netflix starting March 15.

Netflix is no stranger to releasing Korean entertainment. Earlier this year, the streaming platform premiered the dystopian movie Badland Hunters on January 26, starring Don Lee from Train to Busan and Eternals. Netflix also hopes to have an array of Korean dramas. Despite having the term “drama” in its name, Korean dramas, or K-dramas for short, can refer to any Korean television series of any genre. A couple of K-dramas currently available on Netflix include the superhero-style show The Uncanny Counter, the Emmy Award-winning Squid Game, and the border-crossing romance Crash Landing on You.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Chicken Nugget’

The trailer for Chicken Nugget wastes no time diving into the chaos, instantly drawing viewers into the frantic scenes as Sun-man (Seung-ryong) and Baek-joong (Jae-hong) stare in disbelief at a single piece of chicken nugget resting in their hands. But the absurdity doesn’t stop there. This isn’t just any ordinary nugget - it’s Sun-man’s daughter, Min-ah, who, in a bizarre turn of events, finds herself transformed into a chicken nugget after entering a mysterious machine.

Flabbergasted by her sudden transformation, the two men are left scrambling to find a way to return Min-ah to her human form, all while grappling with the absurdity of the situation. Who else but Sun-man and Baek-joong could rescue Min-ah from the chaos that ensued? Despite their rocky relationship, the mismatched pair must set aside their differences and join forces before time runs out. With each passing moment, the clumsy duo realizes they have no choice but to work together if they want to save Min-ah.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Chicken Nugget’?

Image via Netflix

Seung-ryong plays Choi Sun-man, a determined father who’s desperate to return his daughter to human form. Beginning his acting career in theater, Ryu has since become one of the most notable actors in Korean cinema and television. Head played the leading role in Miracle in Cell No. 7, then starred in the historical film The Admiral: Roaring Currents, the latter currently the highest-grossing film in South Korea’s history. Ryu holds the distinction of being the first Korean actor to star in four movies that each attracted over 10 million viewers.

Jae-hong takes on the role of Ko Baek-joong, an intern at Sun-man’s company who harbors a secret crush on Min-ah. The actor rose to prominence through his performances in acclaimed films such as The King of Jokgu, as well as his role in the popular television series Reply 1988.

Yoo-jung plays Choi Min-ah, the unfortunate soul transformed into a chicken nugget. Debuting as a child actress in 2003, she quickly rose to prominence as one of Korea’s most sought-after child actresses. You-jung gained attention for her roles in Dong Yi and Golden Rainbow.

Lastly, Chicken Nugget features a cameo appearance from Jung Ho-yeon, whom global audiences may recognize from her breakout role as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Games. Her performance earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Ho-yeon is involved in A24’s upcoming project The Governess, which is currently in development.

What Is ‘Chicken Nugget’ About?

Image via Netflix

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for Chicken Nugget:

“A beloved woman suddenly turned into a Dakgangjeong (sweet & sour chicken) after entering a mysterious machine. This is only the beginning of a series of unpredictable events. A tearful and comic mystery of two men struggling to save their lover/daughter.”

Chicken Nugget is based on the Korean webtoon by Park Ji-dok published on Naver, a South Korean webtoon platform that hosts digital comics. The webtoon ran for a brief period, publishing a total of 47 chapters from September 2019 - August 2020. Despite its short run, the story’s zany plot left a remarkable impression on the platform, currently maintaining an average of 9/10 stars per chapter and amassing more than 149,000 interested readers on Naver.

Just like its webtoon counterpart, the Chicken Nugget series serves up a delightfully sick and twisted story. While the central absurdity revolves around a mysterious, purple machine that transforms people into fried chicken, the plot ventures into even more unpredictable territory. From the trailer alone, it’s clear that the main duo finds themselves entangled in a series of bizarre scenarios, including unexpected bicycle mishaps, lightning strikes, and getting thrown into the air. Amidst the chaos, romance also fills the air, as Baek-joong harbors feelings for Min-ah. But any chance for love would be impossible if Sun-man and Baek-joong don’t find a way to turn Min-ah back into her human form.

Who Are the Creators of ‘Chicken Nugget’?

Image via Netflix

Chicken Nugget is helmed by director Lee Byeong-heon, whose trademark witty scripts, rhythmic storytelling, and impeccably timed humor, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

Before taking on this Netflix project, Byeong-heon won over the nation with his blockbuster film Extreme Job. The movie follows a team of young narcotics detectives who are given one final opportunity to salvage their careers by conducting undercover surveillance of an international drug gang. Their stakeout location? None other than a humble chicken restaurant. Extreme Job soared to become the second highest-grossing film in Korea, showcasing Byeong-heon’s directorial prowess.

Chicken Nugget is produced by Studio N and Plusmedia Entertainment, with Netflix tying in as the series’ distributor.