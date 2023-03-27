Animation and cinema have a long and successful history, with some of the best-selling films of all time being animated. From the unstoppable Disney in the mid-20th Century, to the great DreamWorks run in the 2000s, animation has been at the forefront of theater-goers' minds for generations. With Disney's domination of animation during cinema's early years, 2D animation held a monopoly on what we all thought possible within the genre. But, in 1995, Disney and Pixar teamed up on Toy Story to revolutionize the way we watched the animation. In changing the norm from 2D to 3D, the eyes of the world had been opened to the vast potential animation had. However, throughout all of this, one animation style had been steadily progressing, that being stop-motion. With the very first stop-motion film dating back to 1898, it already precedes the first 2D animation film by an entire decade, illustrating its longevity in cinema. That being said, it took a long time for stop-motion to achieve its full potential, with the style having to wait an entire century from its first outing until its most famous and, to this day, most successful.

Chicken Run was released onto the big screen on June 23, 2000, and took the world by storm. Grossing over $224 million, it still stands as the most successful stop-motion movie at the box office and is a family favorite across the globe. Created by Aardman Animation, a company based in Bristol, United Kingdom, the legendary poultry posse would act, along with beloved duo Wallace and Gromit, as the big break the studio needed onto the world stage. That being said, it is surprising to learn of the lack of a franchise that Chicken Run spawned, with no sequel or spin-offs in sight, until now. Finally, that is all about to change, with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hitting the screen later this year. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget... so far.

When Is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Coming Out?

With confirmation of the sequel being announced all the way back in April 2018, there has been a saga of rumors and excitement surrounding the release date. Of course, due to the global pandemic, the industry took a great hit and many highly anticipated movies had to be postponed. Finally, fans found out that the film would be released on November 10, 2023.

How Can I Watch Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

Back when the original Chicken Run debuted, theatrical release was the most popular and most successful way of distributing a movie. Now, 20 years on, times have changed and on the 20th anniversary of Chicken Run, it was announced that streaming giant Netflix had acquired the rights to the film. This is fantastic news for anyone with a subscription to the platform, although many fans were understandably excited to see the film on the big screen just like they had done all those years ago with the original. Either way, Netflix is a safe environment for such a film and will surely do the sequel justice. Netflix will likely give the film

Is There a Trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

Understandably, with the release date set for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the film still in production, a trailer has not yet been released. In the hands of Netflix, a trailer can still be expected due to the streaming platform's incredible success rate in that area. Hopefully, in the meantime, fans will be treated to more promotional material that can tantalize their taste buds in the time for the launch following the release of a first-look image back in January 2022.

What Is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget About?

All great sequels will follow seamlessly from their original counterparts. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will seemingly be no different, although, with production still in process, there isn't a great deal of information regarding the plot. That being said, here is the official plot synopsis for the film:

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream - a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk - this time, they're breaking in.

Fans will be delighted to learn that the tense heist-style narrative so beloved in the first movie is returning to the second. With a synopsis that is enticing, it seems that Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be great fun for those who love the original as well as those who may not have ever seen it.

Who Is in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

The original Chicken Run had one of the strongest ensemble voice casts ever assembled in British animation at the time. From Mel Gibson and Timothy Spall to Phil Daniels and Julia Sawalha (Absolutely Fabulous), the film, understandably, won great critical and public acclaim for its cast. Sawalha and Gibson will not be reprising their roles as Ginger and Rocky for the new film instead their roles will be taken over by Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!) respectively. Romesh Ranganathan (Cinderella) will be voicing Nick taking over from Spall and Daniel Mays (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will voice Fetcher taking over from Daniels. Additionally, David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio) will be taking over for the late Benjamin Whitrow as Fowler. However, Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Jane Horrocks (Corpse Bride), and Lynn Ferguson (No Angels) will all be back to reprise their roles as Bunty, Babs, and Mac.

The film will also include new cast members voicing new characters, including The Last of Us breakout star Bella Ramsey as Molly, Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry, and newcomer Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle.

Of course, this is only a sample of the great acting talent on offer in this film, with the effort put into the casting process alluding to just how unmissable this sequel is likely to be. With 20 years having passed since fans were first blown away by some of the stop-motion style's best work, the plot synopsis announced considered alongside this cast list only confirms to fans that the time they waited, as long as it was, is looking evermore like it will be worth it. Rightfully, the anticipation is reaching heady heights for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget we can't wait.