‘Chicken Run’ Sequel Moves to Netflix; First Plot Details Revealed

Aardman Animation has made a lot of great movies over the years, but perhaps their best known is the 2000 feature Chicken Run. A fun spin on The Great Escape, the film follows a group of chickens led by Ginger and an American rooster named Rocky trying to escape before their owner can turn them into meat pies. It’s a very cute and funny movie, and now it’s shaping up to get a sequel for Netflix.

According to Variety, “A Netflix release that coincided with the presentation explained that Studiocanal — which has financed, distributed and sold Aardman productions since 2015’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie” — and Pathé, which backed the original, have closed a deal with Aardman to allow the transfer of the sequel rights to the global streaming giant.” The film will stream on Netflix worldwide except for China.

Per Variety, “Netflix’s “Chicken Run” sequel will turn on Ginger, now living in a human-free chicken paradise. There, Ginger and Rocky hatch an egg together and daughter Molly is born. The girl grows up quickly, ‘as children do,’ director Sam Fell (ParaNorman) explained, and Molly begins to outgrow the island. At the same time, rumors start to float of a new and terrible threat on the mainland, forcing Ginger to rally her troops and put their own hard-won freedom at risk for the good of all chicken-kind.”

Aardman consistently puts out some of the best animated films around. Even when you’ve got something that flies under the radar like their last movie Early Man, it’s a charming little sports comedy that’s worth your time. I’m excited to finally see a follow up to Chicken Run, and I’m eager to see what Fell does with the material. If you’ve never seen the original, it’s currently streaming on Hulu. Filming on Chicken Run 2 is set to begin next year, and they’ll be recasting the voice of Rocky, who was previously played by Mel Gibson.