Back in the year 2000, Aardman Animations, best known for their work on the Wallace and Gromit series, quietly released their new feature Chicken Run to the world. After accumulating enormous public and critical acclaim, as well as changing the Academy Awards forever, Chicken Run put its name down in the annals of animation history. However, for 18 years, the mention of a sequel was left with merely a whisper, that is until it was officially announced that one was finally on its way. With a pandemic-struck production, and many other factors affecting the time delay on the movie (although don't worry... they haven't run out of clay), it was still another 5 years until we got to see our favorite poultry back in action. With the film now right around the corner, and with many returning faces and name changes hitting the cast, here is a comprehensive look at all the cast and characters in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Thandiwe Newton as Ginger

Close

Without Ginger, there would certainly be no Chicken Run. The hen behind the plan, Ginger's role as the mastermind of the escape made her crucial to the narrative. However, she returns to Dawn of the Nugget now mother to Bella Ramsey's Molly, although her domestic bliss is about to come under threat.

The original role of Ginger was played by Julia Sawalha (Absolutely Fabulous) who criticized her recasting. However, it cannot be denied just how big a name Thandiwe Newton actually is. Although her on-screen career began back in the 90s, it was the 21st century that shot her into stardom including roles in the likes of Crash, The Pursuit of Happyness, and her beloved role as Maeve Millay on Westworld. Currently, it is Newton's voice work that is earning her the most praise, with her success on shows like Big Mouth and Human Resources suggesting her work on Dawn of the Nugget will be nothing less than stellar.

Speaking about her character to Netflix, Newton said:

“Ginger is finally living her dream, she’s content and all is right with the world. The biggest change for Ginger is that her and Rocky are now parents, they’ve hatched a little girl called Molly who they adore. Ginger is selfless and caring, and everything she does is for the good of her family and community. However, she soon realizes that her desire for peace and harmony is under threat, what is she to do? Ginger’s story unfolds and it’s exciting to see her character go on that journey!”

Zachary Levi as Rocky

Close

Portrayed in Chicken Run by Braveheart-star Mel Gibson, "Rocky" The Rhode Island Red is a high-flying circus bird, or at least that's what everyone thinks. Despite helping the gang on their great escape initially, the realization that he was in fact in a “chicken cannonball” circus act and can't fly comes to the detriment of his team. However, Rocky manages to salvage his reputation and has since fathered a chick, Molly, with his soulmate Ginger.

Surrounded by icons of British media, Zachary Levi flies the flag for the US in the upcoming sequel. After first making his name in the comedy Chuck, Levi's career has shot into superstardom thanks to a plethora of high-profile roles in the likes of Tangled and Thor: The Dark World. However, the role that has catapulted Levi into household name status is the titular role in Shazam!, most recently in the long-awaited sequel Fury of the Gods.

Bella Ramsey as Molly

Close

The newest chick on the block (or in the coop), Molly is the strong-willed daughter of Ginger and Rocky. Loving the freedom of her youth, Molly thrives on finding adventure, although it is this very trait that will put her in danger, with her kidnapping the inciting incident that begins Dawn of the Nugget's narrative.

A rising star of the past few years, Bella Ramsey has shot into superstardom ever since their role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Including starring turns in the likes of The Last of Us, His Dark Materials, and Becoming Elizabeth, Bella Ramsey looks set to cement themselves as a Hollywood mainstay for years to come. In a conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Bella Ramsey compared their characters in The Last of Us and Dawn of the Nugget, saying:

"I think they both have a similar feistiness. I think they're similar in that Molly is just this curious, intelligent little chicken — which obviously Ellie isn't a chicken — but this curious, intelligent little chicken who wants to explore the world and thinks that she's brave and can do anything. But then you see moments of her being actually incredibly terrified, and I think that's the same with Ellie. She comes across as this very headstrong adult most of the time, but then you see these moments of her just being like a terrified little child. So, I think they have similarities in that regard."

Imelda Staunton as Bunty

Close

A fan-favorite from the first Chicken Run, Bunty is a classic skeptic unsure about the gang's scheming plan. Also known as a champion egg layer, her ability to stand for what she believes in may seem frustrating at times but does in fact provide a crucial ulterior viewpoint that only boosts their chances of success.

Icon of both the stage and screen, Imelda Staunton's most recent turn as the royal matriarch in the Netflix smash-hit The Crown, a role accumulating her bundles of praise, is merely a small feather in her illustrious cap. From her devilishly impressive role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise to her astonishing four Olivier Awards, Imelda Staunton has, quite simply, earned herself the title of legend.

David Bradley as Fowler

Close

Originally portrayed by Benjamin Whitrow who sadly passed away in 2017, the role of Fowler has passed on to British icon David Bradley. Fowler, the only rooster on the farm, helped fly the gang to safety at the end of Chicken Run using his veteran techniques acquired in the British Air Force, with those skills expected to once again come in handy (or wingy) in Dawn of the Nugget.

David Bradley's filmography reads like a list of the greatest franchises of all time, with his talented acting chops already applied to the likes of Doctor Who, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones. Alongside Dawn of the Nugget, Bradley is also starring as Duncan in the upcoming Dan Levy project Good Grief.

Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays as Nick and Fetcher

Close

Voiced in Chicken Run by the multi-award-winning Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), friend of the chickens Nick is a rat with an attitude (or rattitude) who helps the gang hatch their plan to escape, with his useful wisdom expected to come in handy once again in the sequel. Taking over this role in Dawn of the Nugget is the British school teacher turned comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan. With a career mostly limited to successful work across the pond, although his first movie role was alongside Camila Cabello in Cinderella, this role will bring Ranganathan's dry, witty humor to an American audience and likely only boost his already successful career.

Best friend of Nick, nice but dim rat Fetcher is a loveable and helpful character who sometimes comes unstuck by not thinking before he acts. Originally played by Phil Daniels, the role of Fetcher has been passed on to Daniel Mays. Making his name as part of the British soap opera EastEnders, Mays's ability to blend both comedy and drama pushed him into the mainstream, eventually leading to roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the award-winning 1917.

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Close

The adorable Babs is a favorite from the original, with fans excited to learn that Jane Horrocks will be reprising her role in the sequel. With a penchant for knitting, Babs always has a positive attitude, although sometimes her focus on her darning thrusts her in the way of unwanted danger. A big name in British comedy, Jane Horrocks has had triumphant turns on both the stage and screen, most notably her Olivier Award-nominated lead role in Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

Miranda Richardson as Mrs Tweedy

Close

The antagonist of Chicken Run, Mrs Tweedy is ready to return and get her revenge in Dawn of the Nugget. After originally planning to turn the chickens from egg layers into pie filling, who knows what sort of dastardly plans Tweedy has in store for the farm in the upcoming sequel. An award-winning actress with an incredible back catalog, Miranda Richardson is perhaps best known for roles in Empire of the Sun and Sleep Hollow, as well as a recent run in the hit series Good Omens.

Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry

Close

A new character in Dawn of the Nugget, Dr. Fry is the husband and accomplice of Mrs Tweedy. Regarded within the British comedic sphere as one of the best, Nick Mohammed has plied his trade to an enormous amount of successful projects as a writer and actor. From comedy shows including the likes of Ted Lasso and Intelligence, Mohammed's career has also seen him move into Hollywood movies, most notably as Tim Grimes in The Martian.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget launches exclusively on Netflix on December 15.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Sam Fell Cast Bella Ramsey , Zachary Levi , Nick Mohammed , Thandiwe Newton Rating PG Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Action , Adventure , Comedy

Watch on Netflix