The chickens are ready for war in the long-gestating Aardman Animation sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Netflix unveiled a batch of new character posters of all the new and returning birds (and two rats) that will take the fight back to the mainland. Judging by all the tools they have at their disposal and the little titles they have for this new operation to save chicken-kind, they're scheming to pull off a major heist to rival the best ever put to screen.

Dawn of the Nugget takes place seamlessly after the events of the 2000 stop-motion smash hit. Having narrowly escaped becoming chicken pies on Tweedy's farm, the poultry pals found peace on an island sanctuary with all the resources to host the whole flock. It became the perfect place for Ginger and Rocky, played by Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson in the original film respectively, to settle down and hatch a child named Molly. The chickens are willing to risk their happy ending, however, when they learn of a new plot back on the mainland that threatens every chicken within reach of humans. They choose to band together once again in order to break in and save their brethren from this terrible fate.

To pull off such a daring mission, all the chickens have roles to play in order for everything to succeed. Ginger, of course, is the ring leader, or wing leader, after having proven her mettle in the original Chicken Run. She proved there's no wall she can't get over with the right tools at her disposal, but she doesn't have to execute this plan alone. Rocky is the team's "lone free ranger" ready to face any danger ahead of him while their daughter Molly takes after her folks, wielding a spoon to presumably help dig a path for the chickens. The other chickens take on understandable roles with the Royal Air Force veteran Fowler acting as the getaway man, Mac providing the brains, Bunty providing the muscle, and Babs playing the wool specialist, whatever that entails. Nick and Fetcher, the two rat scoundrels, will put their smuggling skills to good use as the gang's scroungers. Rounding out the group is the other newcomer Frizzle who will be the wild card because every good heist team needs a wild card to create a bit of chaos.

When Will Chicken Run Return for Dawn of the Nugget?

It's somewhat shocking that it took this long for a Chicken Run sequel to come about considering how beloved the film is the world over, even among Aardman's vaunted catalog. It still stands as the highest-grossing stop-motion film ever, raking in $227.8 million at the box office. Dawn of the Nugget will proceed without much of the original starry voice cast, but it does have a strong duo leading the charge with Shazam!'s Zachary Levi and Westworld's Thandiwe Newton taking over as Rocky and Ginger respectively.

Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays will also fill in as Nick and Fetcher with David Bradley portraying Fowler following the death of Benjamin Whitrow. The original Babs (Imelda Staunton), Bunty (Jane Horrocks), and Mac (Lynn Ferguson) will all be back for the new adventure, however, and the new characters will also bring some extra star power. The Last of Us scene-stealer Bella Ramsey will voice Molly with Nick Mohammed playing Dr. Fry and Josie Sedwick-Davies voicing Frizzle.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is helmed by Aardman veteran Sam Fell whose credits include Flushed Away and Paranorman. Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’ Farrell developed the story and penned the screenplay with help from Rachel Tunnard. The film premieres exclusively on Netflixthis fall. Check out the posters below.

