For the first time since the year 2000, Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), Rocky (Zachary Levi), and the rest of the Chicken Run gang are back for the long-awaited sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The original classic is widely regarded as one of Aardman Animation's finest films, mainly for its timeless stop-motion animation, clever sense of humor, and a surprisingly bold and dark plot. This gives the sequel the challenging task of living up to the original, and while Dawn of the Nugget isn't quite as stellar as its predecessor, it's still a clucking good time that feels consistent with the classic installment.

The much-anticipated sequel sees the main protagonist Ginger go from the dedicated rebel that she was in the first movie into a more cautious protector, mainly thanks to her becoming the mother to a precocious daughter named Molly (Bella Ramsey). That all changes when a new chicken factory opens up near her remote island, where she'll meet some new friends and face an old enemy. Fans of the first film have waited a long time to see how a potential sequel would begin that they've probably never even considered how Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget would end. Luckily, we have the answers for what happens in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, how it ends, and where the franchise can go from here.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Sam Fell Cast Bella Ramsey , Zachary Levi , Nick Mohammed , Thandiwe Newton Rating PG Genres Animation , Action , Adventure , Comedy

What Is 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' About?

Since it has been over two decades since the original Chicken Run, some may be eager for a quick recap of what happened before Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget really gets rolling. Thankfully, the sequel begins with Rocky giving the audience a summary of the events of the prior film. Before finding the peaceful island they call home, the Chicken Run chickens were prisoners in a cruel chicken farm that looks straight out of The Great Escape, even down to featuring a cruel and deranged warden by the name of Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson). Just when Tweedy was getting close to turning all of the chicken prisoners into chicken pot pies, the chickens, led by the noble and brilliant Ginger, finally hatch a plan to fly out of their prison, leaving it behind with Tweedy's destroyed factory.

Rocky shares this story with his soon-to-be-hatched daughter, as he and Ginger have started a new happy life together. With young Molly now in their lives, Ginger and Rocky spend the next few years sheltering her from the dangerous world outside their island home. That said, Molly is growing up, and she's just getting more and more curious of life beyond her home. Molly soon finds out how dangerous the world beyond her island is when she gets tossed onto a bus to a new chicken farm. At first glance, this farm looks like a far cry from the prison in which Ginger and her friends spent their lives, but this is all a front to hide a deadly chicken nugget factory.

Even worse, when Ginger and her friends launch a mission to rescue Molly from the farm, she discovers that the mastermind behind this inhumane monstrosity is none other than the terrifying Mrs. Tweedy, who has become consumed with revenge since being defeated by Ginger all those years ago.

Ginger Foils Mrs. Tweedy's Plans for Chicken World Domination in 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget'

Close

After a brief reunion with their old nemesis, Ginger and her friends succeed in finding Molly and escaping to the factory's rooftop. However, when it looks like their home is free, Ginger can't help but think about the rest of the chickens trapped inside, all of whom have been brainwashed by Tweedy's new husband, Dr. Fry's (Nick Mohammed) scientific collars. Ginger's friends agree, and they all band together to hatch a daring plan to ensure that the innocent chickens inside aren't turned into chicken nuggets against their will.

This proves easier said than done, as Tweedy has ordered all the brainwashed chickens to march right into her chicken nugget processor. In another climactic confrontation mirroring the first film, Ginger and Tweedy battle it out until the villainous chicken killer dangles over her prized processor. Ginger says "Bye-bye again" to Tweedy as she gets stuck inside it. With that, the rest of the chickens begin their getaway, but it's not over yet. Covered in chicken nugget dust, Tweedy continues to chase the birds with her signature ax. Thankfully, the group is saved in the nick of time by their friend Fowler (David Bradley), who knocks Tweedy into her moat of exploding robot ducks. They finally escape the horrific chicken farm as it blows up behind them.

With that, Ginger and her friends and family are finally back together on their peaceful island, with some brand new members to their community to boot. All have a happy time, but Ginger realizes that there are still other chicken farms out there that could use their help. Now filled with a noble purpose, Ginger and her companions are dedicated to rescuing imprisoned chickens as the credits close the book on another Chicken Run chapter.

Will 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Get a Sequel?

While Aardman Animation and Netflix have not confirmed a third Chicken Run film, the ending of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget certainly leaves room for another potential installment. Ginger is certainly correct that there are other chickens out in the world that need her help for more adventures. Not to mention, there is always the chance that Mrs. Tweedy may return yet again (yes, she seemingly blew up at the end of Dawn of the Nugget, but let's not forget that the side of a farm fell down on her in the first movie).

Will a third Chicken Run movie take another twenty years to make? Who's to say? Until then, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

