The long-awaited sequel to 2000's Chicken Run is almost ready to hatch, as a release date for the film has now finally been confirmed. While the upcoming film's story is to pick up right from where its predecessor left off, audiences have had to wait over twenty-three long years for the hit stop-motion feature to get a follow-up, but with a release date of December 15, 2023 now in place, fans will finally be able to return to the farm when Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix later this year.

The new film will continue the story of a flock of chickens and other assorted farm-yard friends, who, after escaping the villainous Mrs. Tweedy and her plot to turn them all into pies, settle into a well-earned life of peace, with Ginger and Rocky hatching a child named Molly. However, as always, life has other plans, as the group must once again mobilize in order to save animal-kind from the deadly grasps of humans.

When Chicken Run hit theaters back in 2000, it was a hit both critically and commercially; the film currently sits at an impressive score of 97% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, having grossed over $220 million at the box-office off the back of its $45 million budget. The film became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film in history - a title it still holds. So, why then, is a sequel to the beloved film only now materializing? One possible reason could be due to the partnership between Ardman Animations and DreamWorks Animation, who collaborated on the original alongside Pathé, having ended in 2006 following the release of Flushed Away. This would've no doubt led to some monetary set-backs, considering the sheer difference in size between the production companies. Whatever the case may be, a sequel was eventually announced back in 2018, with pre-production beginning in October 2019.

RELATED: ‘Chicken Run's Anti-Capitalist Politics Make It More Than a Fun Family Favorite

Who is and isn't returning for Dawn of the Nugget?

Dawn of the Nugget will see the return of many of those who worked on the first film; the script was written by Chicken Run writers Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, with Aardman co-founders Peter Lord and David Sproxton serving as executive producers on the films. Cast members Imelda Staunton (who plays Bunty), Jane Horrocks (voicing Babs), and Lynn Ferguson (who plays Mac) return to reprise their roles. However, some of the original's biggest names won't be returning; the first film's leads Julia Sawalha (Absolutely Fabulous) and Mel Gibson will not be reprising their roles, the latter of which was reportedly not asked to return, according to Aardman. Their roles of Rocky and Ginger will instead be voiced by Zachary Levi (Shazam!) and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), respectively. Timothy Spall is not returning as Nick, who will now be voiced by Romesh Ranganathan, while Fetcher will be voiced by Daniel Mays, who replacing Phil Daniels. The voice of Fowler, Benjamin Whitrow, passed away in 2017, with David Bradley stepping in to voice the role for the new film. Dawn of the Nugget is directed by Sam Fell and produced by Paul Kewley.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released onto Netflix on December 15, 2023. Check out the trailer for the first movie below: