The Big Picture Aardman is known for finding magic in everyday things, turning banal activities like gardening into entertaining films, giving them an edge in the animation industry.

The aesthetic and style of Aardman films, characterized by wide grins, oval eyes, and protruding lips, are wholly original and instantly recognizable.

The production of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget faced challenges in replicating clay characters from the original film, but rapid prototyping and attention to detail allowed for expressive and consistent animation.

Just like Disney, there is a feeling of magic at Aardman, the English animation studio that has given the world stop-motion classics such as the Wallace and Gromit series, Flushed Away, and of course Chicken Run. But instead of true love’s first kiss or fairies, it’s wererabbits, and cheese and crackers. Instead of faraway kingdoms and grand castles, it’s quaint, sleepy English towns and chicken farms. Aardman has spent decades finding magic in the every day, rooting its humor in the things most of us find boring or ordinary. It’s this that gives them their edge over any other animation studio: they take something as banal as gardening and turn it into a Hammer monster movie. They put chickens as the stars of their action movie, making a farmer’s wife a villain as terrifying as Hannibal Lecter.

Beyond narrative and plot, their aesthetic and style are wholly original. Wide grins, oval eyes, and protruding lips all form the classic Aardman look, be it a middle-aged man like Wallace or a tiny, unassuming sheep. Yes, there is something truly special about Aardman and there has been for nearly 40 years. I got to experience this magic for myself at their studio in Bristol, UK.

Image Via Netflix Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Sam Fell Cast Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Nick Mohammed, Thandiwe Newton Rating PG Main Genre Animation

What Is 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' About?

Aardman’s latest effort arrives just in time for Christmas, hitting Netflix on December 15. But it’s not just any movie, it’s the sequel to Chicken Run, the studio’s first feature film. Twenty years later, it remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time. As the latest trailer shows, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget sees Ginger (now voiced by Thandiwe Newton), Rocky (Zachary Levi), and the rest of the chicken gang living out their lives of bliss away from the horrors of Mrs. Tweedy's (voiced by Miranda Richardson) farm. But when Rocky and Ginger's daughter, Molly (The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey), grows bored and wants to venture out to experience the world on her own, she gets kidnapped and put in a compound owned by... Mrs. Tweedy (still voiced by Richardson)! Ginger delivers the logline of the film in the trailer: "Last time we broke out of a chicken farm, this time, we're breaking in."

Replicating clay characters two decades later? It sounds like no easy feat, and after visiting the set, I can confirm that the production of Dawn of the Nugget was full of challenges, intricacies, and boxes of chicken heads. Our guide throughout the visit was Blair Brown, Marketing Production Manager at Aardman. But first, we got to sit down with some of the team, including Aardman co-founder and Chicken Run co-director Peter Lord, and got a warm welcome, a cup of tea (but no cheese or crackers), and a presentation of what we could expect from the highly anticipated sequel. The Aardman site is massive, with 44 units in total. We joke that we’ll have no problem getting our steps in and Brown tells us that the current record of an AD is 23,000 steps in one day.

Aardman Animator Explains Rapid Prototyping for 'Dawn of the Nugget'

Close

The first person we meet is Ian Whitlock, a veteran animator at Aardman, who Blair Brown describes as the bridge between Sam Fell (director of Dawn of the Nugget) and the animators. Whitlock is in a unit with a scene setup revolving around Ginger, the protagonist of the original film. He explains the process of being able to remove the heads of the puppets, which makes changing their expressions easy whilst maintaining the consistency of their bodies. This is known as rapid prototyping and Brown explains that this process is still quite unique to Aardman. The head can come off and then the beak, cheeks, and mouths are all removable, so a new mouth shape can then be blended in. Other studios may opt for practices like mechanics inside the puppet or 3D-printed replacements. It’s Whitlock’s responsibility to ensure that there is consistency in the puppets between shots. “Ian’s main role is to have all 29 animators act like Ginger,” Brown said. Brown refers to the fact that everyone throws a ball differently: “It’s about not throwing the ball the way you [the animator] would, but how Ginger would.” It’s important for the animators to put themselves in the shoes (or for chickens, feet) of the characters: “You really have to put yourself in that moment. If someone [a character] is having a tough time, you have to really think how you would feel about that,” Whitlock said.

Something that is crucial to being an animator at Aardman is having a keen eye for detail. This comes up a lot throughout the visit, but Whitlock puts it in the perspective of building characters that feel real: “It’s those tiny nuances that really give the performances life.” We learn that the dialogue from the actors is recorded beforehand, so they can mimic the mouth sounds as much as possible with the puppets and mouthpieces. Aardman, maybe more so than any other animation studio, has a recognizable style that permeates every single project. The mouth is the biggest giveaway. Whitlock mentions that someone who is deaf once told Nick Park (Aardman co-founder and co-director of the original Chicken Run) that they could lipread the characters. This doesn’t come as a surprise as the mouths move so emphatically. Wallace’s wide grin as he said “cheese” is iconic and the best representation of Aardman’s style.

“Maybe It’s not super realistic, but it captures the essence of what it needs to be,” Whitlock said. He considers the best animation of Aardman to be when there’s a contrast in the shapes and the movement, stating, “You get a fun stylized pushed performance, but it’s grounded with good gravity to the characters, so it feels natural.” He further explains the importance of the brow area in the animation, as so much of the expression and emotion comes from the eyes. In reiterating why they keep the eyebrows plasticine, Whitlock states it is “because of the level of acting through the eyes.” In terms of materials, the bodies of the puppets are silicon as opposed to the original film, when they were plasticine, but the heads are still made of plasticine. The hands of the first film were also plasticine, but it proved to be way more work, with them snapping off. Whitlock said that switching to silicon "has saved us a lot of time," whereas Brown adds, that there is “more flexibility with the mouths because the animators can sculpt on the spot.”

Every Character Has Their Own Set of Mouthpieces at Aardman

Image Via Netflix

The next animator we met, Hannah Brooks, goes even further into the importance of the materials and the practice of rapid prototyping. Hannah showed us the various boxes of mouth shapes for the characters with different expressions and letter sounds. Every single character has their own set of mouths. Naturally, the more the character speaks, the more mouths they have, so Molly, the film’s new protagonist, has the most with 24 while Ginger has 16, as Molly requires the most variety.

Interestingly, the issue of accents has proven difficult. A new character, Frizzle (voiced by Josie Sedgwick-Davies), has a Scouse (Manchester) accent — think Stephen Graham or Jodie Comer. “We’ve had issues with Frizzle because she has an accent that’s very different to most of the people who work here,” Brooks said. With Aardman being a Bristol-based company, most of the employees are Southerners. “The mouth shapes to use for what sounds may not be as obvious.” So how do they study the mouth movements of someone with that accent? It’s up to director Sam at the end of the day, Brooks said. Apparently, the pronunciation of “Rocky” has been a big debate at Aardman. Sam doesn’t want the conventional pronunciation, but a bigger, wider one, most likely to match the wide grins of the characters. “It’s not very intuitive for the animators because they think it’s wrong,” Brooks adds.

Brooks stresses the importance of all the animators being on the same page with the animation. They have an animators' meeting once a week in which they watch all the shots from that week. “We can’t look like eight different people have animated the same character. Having a meeting and getting us all together, so we’re all doing the same things is very important” she said. It’s the exact same for the assistants sculpting the characters, they all need to be perfectly identical.

Overall, this practice of being able to remove the head to change the mouth and customize the expression seems to be one of the most useful tools in the production of Dawn of the Nugget. In total, there are over 5,000 mouthpieces at Aardman. Brooks quickly discusses the challenges that have arisen from needing to continue these characters accurately under the direction of a new person. “What Nick would have wanted is not the same as Sam wants, but they have to look like the same character.” She also explains that the colors of the characters look slightly different because of the new, updated cameras being used 20 years later.

Mrs. Tweedy Is Back for 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget'

Image Via Netflix

When it comes to the character who requires the most attention, it’s undoubtedly Mrs. Tweedy, who they are very particular about. Mrs. Tweedy is the villain of the original film, a farmer's wife with a particular hatred towards chickens, set on raising and killing them for meat, so she can become rich fast. They wanted to ensure that she was more than just a scary villain. “Because she’s very aggressive, [we] don’t want her to look plain scary,” Hannah Brooks said. We all agree that the perfect description for Tweedy is a “girlboss.”

To finish, Brooks talks about the tiny details that the animators have to pick up on, like a piece of dust not noticeable to the untrained eye. Blair Brown uses this to complement the close eye of Aardman’s animators. “Everyone is so good and talented in their roles that they’ll notice the minute difference.” He extends this to director Sam as well, “You think he has a lot more things going on to worry about that’s the minute detail of the certain mouth shape in a certain frame. But that’s the kind of detail he looks at.” It seems, at Aardman, nothing is too small to matter, a theme that permeates all of their stories.

'Dawn of the Nugget' Is Still Connected to 'Chicken Run' While Embracing New Technology

Image Via Netflix

We next met Charles Copping, the Director of Photography, who also worked on the original film. While there are naturally going to be modern changes and updates for Dawn of the Nugget, Charles reiterates how connected it is to the original, stating that “the look has evolved as we’ve gone through all the projects, but this is very connected to the original.” More than that, it’s also connected to the rest of Aardman’s filmography, telling us that it has the “same DNA that runs through Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.” However, a major difference is that Dawn of the Nugget is made using a process that embeds the stop-frame world into a CG background, which they refer to as “virtual production” and the biggest technological advancement since Chicken Run that they are embracing. The aim is still to maintain the same style and feel of its predecessor, but this process allows them to do it in a much more efficient and timely way.

He calls Dawn of the Nugget “one of the most challenging but rewarding films we’ve done here,” with many “complexities” arising throughout its production. One of these complexities is the matter of scale. Since these chickens interact with humans, the two puppets need to be of completely different sizes and scales. The set behind Whitlock is an A-scale, which is reserved for the chickens, with a B-scale for the human characters. There are many shots in which the scales have to interact, which means they have to shoot both stop-frames separately and then blend them together, which is when this new technological process of embedding comes in: It’s the bridge between two scales. This is opposed to what they had to do on Chicken Run. There weren’t many scenes when the scales had to interact, but they did, they had to either build tiny chickens or super-sized human legs.

We then talked to Supervising Art Director Matt Perry. We’re all standing in a room full of props of almost every Aardman character, from Gromit to Shaun to Dawn of the Nugget chickens. A particular scene that Perry is working on (no spoilers, but it’s undoubtedly the sequence I am most looking forward to seeing in the film) has both the physical model and the CG model. He tells us that they were initially hesitant about embracing CG, as the world of this film is so rooted in reality. Would computer generation ruin the organic feel of Aardman films? He brings up the issue of scale again, and how building out a set to accommodate the different sizes of the characters wouldn’t have been possible, so this is where the benefits of CG are mostly felt. Still, they are ensuring the color palettes and textures are right through photogrammetry and set scanning.

Director Sam Fell Explains Why They're Making a Sequel 20 Years Later

Image Via Netflix

Finally, we get to sit down and have a chat with the director of the film, Sam Fell. He talks about the balance between wanting to do the original film justice while creating a new experience for a new audience. "On the one hand, I want to really honor the first film and the fans, but it was done quite a long time ago, and I want to make it for now, for a new audience as well," he said. The story was going to be about a father and son, with Rocky having a more prominent role. But when they explored it, Fell said "Rocky turned out to be a bit more of a self-absorbed kind of character; a sort of selfish, vain kind of character," an element he admits added interest to the story's direction, "but it didn't offer as much."

Why a sequel 30 years later, and not immediately after Chicken Run came out? “It's taken a long time to find a story, the story that's worthy of the next chapter,” Fell said, further explaining that in comparison to other animation studios, Aardman isn’t that big, and can’t run more than one feature film at a time. So, of course, Wallace and Gromit needed time devoted to them. Some of the actors have been recast for the sequel, and Fell embraces these new changes rather than seeing them as a disconnect from the original. “The world’s changed so much since 2000. You see how many things have changed…It just felt like it's okay to be able to make it a bit different,” he said.

Some directors may take a more laissez-faire approach to animation, but not Sam Fell. He is on set every day: “I’ve come from animation and I know specifically what I want, and the best way to get it is to come in every day and say what you want and then go to the sets and help get the framing.”

This is Fell's first film with a streamer, and he applauds Netflix for its flexibility. “They are incredibly encouraging. I think they've opened up the parameters for creativity so much because you're not stuck with this opening weekend box office results, and you can find an audience a little more gradually, and a much wider audience.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix on December 15.

Watch on Netflix